‘The Masked Dancer’ Top 5 power rankings: Which colorful creature will be hoofing it home next?

The top five performers on Fox’s “The Masked Dancer” will return to the stage on Wednesday, February 3. The colorful two-steppers hope to impress panelists Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale along with viewers at home as they shake their groove things for a spot in the final four. Who among them is most likely to inch one step closer to the Diamond Mask trophy? And who is in danger of being the latest creature unmasked in front of America?

Read our Top 5 power rankings below and sound off in the comments to let us know who you think deserves to win “The Masked Dancer.”

1. Cotton Candy

(Group B Kickoff: “Glitter in the Air” by Pink; Group B Playoffs: “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga ft. Blackpink; Super Six: “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis)

Cotton Candy separated herself from the other contestants by performing a dangerous aerial routine in her debut performance. In the Super Six she showed off quick footwork and flexibility, launching her to the top of our winner’s chart. Paula is convinced Cotton Candy has had professional dance training and Ken says the sugary confection defines what “The Masked Singer” is all about.

2. Tulip

(Group A Kickoff: “Fergalicious” by Fergie; Group A Playoffs: “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy; Super Six: “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande)

The Tulip proved she was no wilting flower when she nailed a tap routine in her debut performance and sent the panel into a frenzy. Her ability to execute complex choreography with rhythm and showmanship seems to hint that Tulip is a trained dancer. In the Super Six she performed an emotional contemporary dance that led Ashley to remark the Tulip had “raised the stakes.”

3. Sloth

(Group B Kickoff: “What I Like About You” by The Romantics; Group B Playoffs: “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker & Jennifer Warnes; Super Six: “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin)

The Sloth kicked off his season with a comedic dance that included him working out on various gym equipment. At first it appeared as though he was relying on foolishness to mask his lack of skill, but it soon became apparent he is no dance novice. Since then he’s surprised the panel with quick footwork, athleticism and impressive choreography. Ken called him a frontrunner to win the title and Paula said he looks like a Broadway showman.

4. Exotic Bird

(Group A Kickoff: “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry ft. Snow; Group A Playoffs: “Latch” by Disclosure ft. Sam Smith; Super Six: “Rush” by Lewis Capaldi ft. Jessie Reyez)

The Exotic Bird soared over the competition with a sexy, hip-swiveling Latin routine that led to praises from Paula, who said, “If she’s not a trained dancer she certainly catches on fast.” The Exotic Bird took a daring risk by taking on an emotional contemporary routine in the Super Six, and although she says she’s out of her comfort zone, guest panelist Whitney Cummings welled up during her performance.

5. Zebra

(Group B Kickoff: “”Magalenha” by Sérgio Mendes; Group B Playoffs: “All My Life” by K-Ci and JoJo; Super Six: “Mi Gente” by J Balvin)

The Zebra performed an energetic salsa for his opening number, but he relied a little too heavily on his fringe-covered skin. His performances have been well received, but if you watch closely he hasn’t done a whole lot more than shimmy around the stage and wave his arms around. In the Super Six he improved his footwork, but we think this striped hoofer might be on his last leg.

