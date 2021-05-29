‘The Masked Dancer’ UK Series 1: Everything to Know

“The Masked Singer” was a huge hit for ITV when it premiered in 2020 (a year after the American version debuted). Following the success of the spin-off show “The Masked Dancer” in the USA, it wasn’t a surprise when ITV commissioned a series of this dance-themed edition as well.

“The Masked Dancer UK” follows the same format as the original, with one very big difference. Instead of raising their voices in song, the famous folk hidden elaborate costumes are tapping their toes. Each episode will see at least one contestant eliminated and unceremoniously unmasked.

“The Masked Dancer” Series 1 will air nightly from Saturday, May 29 to Sunday, June 6 (with the exception of Wednesday, June 2 when international football takes its place.) Each episode iss 90 minutes long; Saturday’s premiere starts at 7 p.m. while the rest begin at 7:30 p.m.

Scroll through these photos above to find out everything to know about “The Masked Dancer” Series 1, including the dozen costumes of the celebrity contestants, the songs they dance to, and the names of the four judges who will join host Joel Dommett for the fun.

Will Stevens be nominated at this summer’s Emmy Awards in the Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor category? Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?