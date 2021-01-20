‘The Masked Dancer’ judges are convinced Will Ferrell is the Sloth, but we’re not buying it

“It gives me Will Ferrell vibes, to be honest,” proclaimed Ashley Tisdale during last week’s episode of “The Masked Dancer” (watch above). She and the other panelists were trying to guess the true identity of the comedic celebrity hiding inside the colorful Sloth costume after his ribbon dance performance to “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes. However, we’re not buying that an A-list movie star like Ferrell would take time away from his busy schedule to perform silly dances on a reality TV show. After all, look at the other people who have been unmasked so far: rapper Ice-T, scientist Bill Nye and activist Elizabeth Smart. What do YOU think at home? Sound off down in the comments section.

When Ashley added that Ferrell is tall and he’s a comedian just like the Sloth, Paula Abdul chimed in that she’s “choreographed him” in the past.

Host Craig Robinson seemingly agreed about Ferrell’s dance skills, saying, “Will can move.”

A realization hit Ken Jeong as he shouted, “And he did the ribbon dance in ‘Old School’!”

The judges seemed convinced at that point that Ferrell was really the Sloth, with Ashley concluding, “It’s hard to be that funny and that good at dancing.” Watch Ferrell’s iconic ribbon dance below and judge for yourself:

As for some of their other Sloth guesses, Ken named John Cusack because of the boom box clue and Jonathan Groff because he’s “so funny” in “Hamilton.” Guest judge Cheryl Hines thought he could be Keegan-Michael Key, who’s “good at everything” and who’s done Shakespeare in the Park. Their previous predictions for Sloth included the likes of Matthew Morrison, Kevin Federline and Jason Derulo.

One additional clue was the “Word Up” tease, in which Sloth stated he’s a “leading man.” The panelists didn’t hear an accent in his voice, so that suggests he could be an American (unless he’s putting on a fake accent). Ferrell is definitely a leading man … but so are hundreds of other people in Hollywood. The next time we’ll see Sloth perform will be in the Super Six, scheduled for January 27, 2021 on Fox. Stay tuned.

