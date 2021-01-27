‘The Masked Dancer’ winner predictions: Tulip and Cotton Candy nipping at each other’s heels

Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” is only halfway over, but already the winner’s circle is shaping up to be a battle between Tulip vs. Cotton Candy. Representing the plant kingdom is Tulip, a pink-petaled contestant who dances with her emotions on her leaves. And standing in for all foodstuffs is Cotton Candy, a pastel-colored confection who the judges suspect is a professional dancer. Who do YOU think will go the distance and take home the Diamond Mask trophy during the February season finale? Make your winner predictions before the Super 6 episode airs Wednesday night on Fox.

SEE See all 62 ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

During her first two appearances, Tulip hot-stepped to “Fergalicious” by Fergie and “Fields of Gold” by Eva Cassidy. The panelists threw out all kinds of names for who might be hiding inside the flowery costume, including Charli D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, Heather Morris, Sarah Hyland, Hayden Panettiere, Kristen Bell, Charli D’Amelio and Simone Biles. Check out the Tulip’s clues.

“It wasn’t always easy growing up,” Tulip told Paula Abdul in her high-pitched voice during last week’s Group A Playoffs. “I was judged a lot and it hurt. But my best bud taught me to use those feelings whenever I compete and put it into my performance.”

As for Cotton Candy, her first two dance performances were to the songs “Glitter in the Air” by Pink and “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga ft. Blackpink. Some of the judges’ expert guesses for the yummy contestant’s true identity have included Pink, Jenna Dewan, Julianne Hough, Tara Lipinski and Kristi Yamaguchi. Check out the Cotton Candy’s clues.

Cotton Candy received lots of early press when she required a medic after falling during an aerial stunt. The judges praised her for continuing on despite the danger, with Ken proclaiming, “I think everybody is choked up at your performance and your resilience. This was the most beautiful performance I’ve ever seen on a ‘Masked’ show.”

Here’s a closer look at Gold Derby’s winner’s chart for Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” Do you agree or disagree with these racetrack odds, which are derived from the predictions of your fellow fans?

Tulip — 13/1 odds

Cotton Candy — 14/1 odds

Exotic Bird — 16/1 odds

Sloth — 18/1 odds

Zebra — 22/1 odds

Hammerhead — 22/1 odds

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.