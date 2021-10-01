‘The Masked Singer’: Banana Split would make history as first duo/group to win the trophy

In the fourth season of “The Masked Singer,” Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black became the first duo ever to perform as a single costume, Snow Owls. The following season, the sibling boy band known as Hanson competed together as a trio of Russian Dolls. Neither act won the competition. (See the “TMS” winners list.) Now in Season 6, Banana Split is trying to do what the Blacks and the brothers couldn’t, by making history as the first duo/group to claim the “Masked Singer” trophy.

This yummy costume is unique in that both people wearing a mask can move independently and “split” from each other. (To compare, the Snow Owls were stuck inside of a giant egg and the Russian Dolls were often all nesting together.) During Banana Split’s debut performance of Pink‘s “A Million Dreams” in the third episode, the ice cream portion walked around the stage and belted out the lyrics, while the yellow fruit portion sat confidently and played the piano.

“What makes this show special is performances like that, more than anything we do,” Ken Jeong declared after their act while holding back tears. “And it’s kind of what we all need right now. It was just perfect, amazing, so good.” Host Nick Cannon agreed, saying Banana Split’s mix of quirkiness and professionalism is what the Fox reality TV show is “all about.”

For those thinking the celebrities hiding inside the Banana Split masks might be another married couple like the Blacks, that theory was tested during the Q&A portion with the panelists. “We don’t work together all the time, but I think when we have worked together in the past, we’ve worked together really well,” noted the ice cream costume. The fruit costume then chimed in, “Banana is good by itself.”

That comment prompted Jenny McCarthy to wonder whether Banana Split was a “divorced sundae.” She then threw out the names of some estranged celebrity duos: Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony and Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow. However, if the couple is still together, Jenny suspects they could be Katharine McPhee & David Foster.

Robin Thicke liked that idea, saying he grew up knowing David Foster and that he considered him an uncle. He then brought up another celebrity power couple: Faith Hill & Tim McGraw.

“If I’m going off of collaborator,” Nicole Scherzinger surmised, “I’m thinking this could be Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling.” She reminded people that Emma Stone has “an amazing voice,” which is true. Don’t forget, the actress won the Oscar for the musical “La La Land.”

Jenny closed out the judges’ critiques by telling Banana Split they were her “favorite” act, adding, “Whoever you are, I hope you are here every single week because I need to hear you guys again and again.” Do you think Banana Split can make history for “The Masked Singer”?

