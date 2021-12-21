‘The Masked Singer’ Christmas Singalong preview: 2-hour special features new performances, hilarious bloopers [WATCH]

“The Masked Singer” Season 6 winner may have been crowned last week (congrats, Jewel!) but the show’s not over just yet. Gather the family around the TV on Wednesday, December 22 for a two-hour “The Masked Singer” Christmas Singalong. That’s where you can follow along with the bouncing bubble as your all-time favorite costumes belt out timeless holiday classics. In the preview video (watch above), Fox also promises you’ll see new performances, hilarious bloopers and a “must-see unmasked twist on a holiday classic.”

Some of the past characters featured in the video package include our reigning winner and runner-up, Queen of Hearts (Jewel) and Bull (Todrick Hall), plus Leopard (Seal), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Tree (Ana Gasteyer), Crocodile (Nick Carter), Fox (Wayne Brady), Mushroom (Aloe Blacc) and Hamster (Rob Schneider). Is your favorite on the list?

The trailer also teases a special “Brady Bunch”-style singalong with many of Season 6’s unmasked celebrities, including Mallard (Willie Robertson), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer) and Banana Split (David Foster & Katherine McPhee) on the top row, Baby (Larry the Cable Guy), Jester (Johnny Rotten) and Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox) on the middle row, and Beach Ball (Mama June and Honey Boo Boo), Skunk (Faith Evans) and Octopus (Dwight Howard) on the bottom row.

The last time Fox’s reality TV ratings juggernaut aired a holiday singalong was in 2020, when the Final 3 of Season 4 (Sun, Mushroom and Crocodile) took a break from the competition to celebrate the season. A jolly Saint Nick Cannon hosted the proceedings and kicked things off with a brand new performance from Sun, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” The episode concluded with panelist Ken Jeong taking the stage to sing a hilarious rendition of “Little Drummer Boy,” complete with costume.

Over the past six seasons, a whopping 93 costumes have graced the stage, with the following six celebrities winning the Golden Mask: Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey) and Queen of Hearts (Jewel). Which one of these champions is your all-time favorite? Vote in our poll below: