‘The Masked Singer’ latest clues for Final 4: Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” is just one episode away from crowning a champion. The Final 4 — Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti — are set to sing in the semifinals on May 19. Only three of them will be put through by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke). The last act will get the axe and be unmasked, falling just short of the final on May 26.

That contestant will join the long list of celebrities who’ve been eliminated so far this season. The most recent to be bounced were the Russian Dolls, who were revealed to be the Hanson brothers at the end of the May 12 episode. We had correctly predicted their names as well as those of all the stars who’ve made more than one appearance on season 5 of “The Masked Singer.”

We are confident in our best guesses as to the true identities of the Final 4. We’ve compiled all of “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see what we’ve learned to date about each of the contestants vying to win the Golden Mask. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

