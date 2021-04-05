‘The Masked Singer’ newest clues for Black Swan, Chameleon, Crab and Piglet

“The Masked Singer” producers love to shake up the schedule to keep us on our toes. Just one week after the Group B play-off round, including the introduction of the WildCard entry disguised as the Crab, the Group B final is slated for April 7. We will see Crab face off for the second time against Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet when episode 5 of season 5 airs this Wednesday.

We’ve catalogued “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers for all the contestants in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see what we’ve learned to date about the true identities of each of the contenders for the Golden Mask. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

The last day of March proved to be the last day in the competition for Grandpa Monster. He failed to scare up enough votes from the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) and was revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be YouTube star Logan Paul. Back on St. Patrick’s Day, the first Group B celebrity was unmasked when the Phoenix turned out to be Caitlyn Jenner.

We’ll have to wait till April 14 to see the remaining contestants in Group A again. The Group A final will see Porcupine (who calls himself Robopine), Russian Dolls and Seashell go head-to-head with the first Wildcard contender, the Orca. Of the five members of Group A who competed on the season 5 premiere on March 10, two have been sent packing: the Snail, who was the star of The Muppets, Kermit the Frog; and the Raccoon, who was “Machete” star Danny Trejo.

