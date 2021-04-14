‘The Masked Singer’ latest clues for Orca, Porcupine, Russian Dolls and Seashell

“The Masked Singer” season 5 is the best ever. The talent is top notch and the addition of the Wild Cards makes every episode exciting. We are looking forward to seeing the return of the Wild Card entry Orca in the Group A final on April 14. He will face off for the second time against Porcupine, Russian Dolls and Seashell when episode 6 of season 5 airs this Wednesday.

Orca surfaced at the end of episode 3, which aired on March 24. He sang so well that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) decided to send Raccoon packing instead. He was revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be actor Danny Trejo, star of the “Machete” movies.

On April 7, we were glued to the Group B final, which concluded with the biggest surprise of the season: the Wild Card, Bulldog, was unmasked and turned out to be host Nick Cannon. He’d had to skip the first four shows after he contracted Covid. Bulldog’s departure meant that the other four contestants in Group A — Black Swan, Chameleon, Crab and Piglet — moved on in the competition. They will be one half of the Super 8 who perform on April 21, with the other four coming from Group A.

We’ve compiled all of “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see what we’ve learned to date about the true identities of each of the contestants hoping to win the Golden Mask. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

