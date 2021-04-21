‘The Masked Singer’ latest clues for Super 8: Black Swan, Chameleon, Crab, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell, Yeti

“The Masked Singer” season 5 has already the quarter-final stage, with the Super 8 competing in a special two-hour episode on April 21. Two of them will be sent packing by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) at the end of the show. That will leave just six contenders in the hunt for the Golden Mask.

Six of the celebrities on season 5 of “The Masked Singer” have already been unmasked. In order of elimination, they were Snail (Kermit the Frog); Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner), Raccoon (Danny Trejo), Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul), Bulldog (Nick Cannon) and Orca (Mark McGrath). We nailed the names of all of these contestants who made more than one appearance. And we’re pretty confident in our guesses of the true identities of the Super 8.

We’ve compiled all of “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see what we’ve learned to date abou each of the contestants still hoping to win the Golden Mask. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

