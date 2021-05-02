‘The Masked Singer’ latest clues for Super 6: Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Yeti

“The Masked Singer” returns to the season 5 competition on Wednesday, May 5 with episode 8 which is titled “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!” The show took a break from its regular schedule last week with a special sing-a-long episode. That installment featured plenty of clips of the six contestants still in the hunt for the Golden Mask: Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Yeti.

These six singing talents secured their spots with their performances on the super-sized two hour episode on April 21. After the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) sent these half dozen contenders through, the other two — Crab (Bobby Brown) and Seashell (Tamera Mowry) — were eliminated.

We had correctly predicted their names as well as those of all the stars who’ve made more than one appearance on season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” No surprise then that we are confident in our best guesses as to the true identities of the Super 6. We’ve compiled all of “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see what we’ve learned to date about each of the contestants vying to win the Golden Mask. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

Super 6 Spoilers

Mowry was the fifth of the regular contestants eliminated. The others (in order) were: Snail (Kermit the Frog); Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner), Raccoon (Danny Trejo) and Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul). Brown was one of the four Wild Cards. These last-minute entries were pitted against the season-long contestants. Two of the others — Bulldog (Nick Cannon) and Orca (Mark McGrath) — were previously sent packing; the fourth is the Yeti.

