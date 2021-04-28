‘The Masked Singer’ fresh clues for Super 6: Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Yeti

“The Masked Singer” season 5 has gone from 14 contestants down to half a dozen in just seven episodes. The Super 6 were finalized at the end of a special two-hour episode on April 21. The four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) sent Crab (Bobby Brown) and Seashell (Tamera Mowry) packing.

We had nailed their names as well as those of all the other contestants who had made more than one appearance on season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” And we’re pretty confident in our guesses as to the real identities of the Super 6. We’ve compiled all of “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see what we’ve learned to date about each of the contestants vying to win the Golden Mask. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

Mowry was the fifth of the regular contestants eliminated. The others (in order) were: Snail (Kermit the Frog); Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner), Raccoon (Danny Trejo) and Grandpa Monster (Logan Paul).

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” introduced a new twist, the Wild Cards. These last-minute entries competed against contestants who’d been with the show since the start. Brown was one of those Wild Cards. Two of the other three were eliminated earlier in the season: Bulldog (Nick Cannon) and Orca (Mark McGrath).

The fourth Wild Card, Yeti, is one of the Super 6, alongside Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine and Russian Dolls. The April 28 episode of “The Masked Singer” is a special sing-along, with no eliminations. The competition resumes on May 5 with “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”

