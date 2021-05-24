‘The Masked Singer’ fresh clues for Final 3: Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet

“The Masked Singer” wraps up season 5 on Wednesday, May 26. The Top 3 — Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet — will sing one last time in the hopes of winning over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke). The episode will end with host Nick Cannon revealing which of this talented trio has won the coveted Golden Mask.

In last week’s semi-final, the Yeti was eliminated and was revealed to be rapper Omarion. He had been the last of the four Wild Cards still standing. We had correctly predicted his name as well as those of all the celebrities who sang more than once on season 5 of “The Masked Singer.”

The Final 3 Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Piglet

We are just as confident in our best guesses as to the true identities of the Final 3. We’ve compiled all of “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see what we’ve learned to date about each of these contestants still in the hunt. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

