‘The Masked Singer’ double elimination predictions: Robopine and Crab will both say goodbye during Super 8 episode

It’s double elimination time on “The Masked Singer” and our readers already think they know who’ll be going home on Wednesday night: Robopine and Crab.

The Super 8 episode will be a special two-hour event that brings back the surviving contestants from Group A (Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Yeti) and Group B (Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Crab) on the same stage. Guest judge Rita Wilson will join panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger on April 21 for a fun evening of performances, clues and unmaskings.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Robopine started out the competition singing “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. “Whoever you are, I think we are gonna see you all the way to the semi-finals, my friend,” predicted Jenny after watching the brown porcupine’s initial performance. Nicole agreed, calling him a “triple threat,” i.e. someone who can sing, dance and act. He later performed “All Of Me” By John Legend in the second round and “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack in the third round.

The judges all praised Robopine’s voice and his slick dance moves when they first met him. However, they took issue with the fact that he claimed to be 60 years old and accused him of lying, saying he danced like a younger man. “My kids and my grandkids told me I was supposed to hang it up a long time ago,” Robopine asserted. “I’m 60 years old and I really appreciate the love, it means a lot.”

Crab joined the game a bit later as the first wild card of Group B. His two performances so far have been “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers and “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James. The celebrity behind the mask has admittedly had a difficult life filled with lots of “twists, turns and traumas,” but none of that showed in his performances. Nicole threw all kinds of praise at the blue-steel crustacean, saying, “I don’t know who you are, but I just felt like I knew you from you just singing your heart out in that song. I really felt like you meant every word and I really thank you for your honesty and your sincerity in your performance.”

Nicole’s co-judges were also in love with Crab’s soulful performance in his first episode. “This is the wild card we needed,” proclaimed Jenny. “We needed you in this competition. We needed someone to pull our heartstrings. We are blessed to have you here on Season 5. You deserve it.” Crab had a health scare in his second appearance when he overheated inside the costume and had to be evacuated from the stage. Luckily he cooled down backstage and was able to return minutes later.

Which two celebrities do YOU think will be going home during the Super 8 episode of “The Masked Singer”?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.