‘The Masked Singer’ wins 2021 Emmy for costumes: Other juried winners include ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘For All Mankind’ …

“The Masked Singer” is now a two-time Emmy winner for its wild, wacky and breathtaking costumes. (We can already hear Piglet oinking in delight.) The costume design team, led by Marina Toybina (watch our recent interview), claimed its first trophy last year at the 2020 Creative Arts ceremony, but now this category has been changed to a juried award, so it gets voted on weeks before all of the other races. Fox’s “The Masked Singer” shares its second prize in the Variety/Nonfiction/Reality Costumes category with two other programs — Disney+’s “Black Is King” and IFC’s “Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular” — since juries can choose to award all of the nominees, some of the nominees or none of the nominees. Scroll down for the complete list of 2021 juried winners.

Fox’s long-running animated series “The Simpsons” took home the Emmy for Individual Achievement in Animation. It shares the honor with Adult Swim’s “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and four animators from Netflix’s “Love, Death + Robots.”

Two other juried Emmys were awarded to Apple TV+. “For All Mankind: Time Capsule” claimed the Innovation in Interactive Programming category and “Calls” took home the trophy for Motion Design.

The winners of all of these juried races will receive their golden statuettes during the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which take place at L.A. LIVE the weekend of September 11 and 12. The main Primetime broadcast airs on CBS on September 19.

Still confused by the concept of juried awards? Let’s consult the Television Academy’s rulebook: “Juried category entrants are screened by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups (Animation, Costume Design, Interactive Programming and Motion Design) with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy. As a result, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure. Deliberations include open discussions of each entrant’s work with a thorough review of the merits of awarding the Emmy.”

Here’s a closer look at all of the winners of the juried awards for the 2021 Emmys:

Individual Achievement in Animation

The juried awards bestowed for Individual Achievement in Animation reflect the variety of artistic achievements that contribute to the creation of 2D- and 3D-animated content and the talented artists who drive animation excellence.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Plague of Madness • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

Love, Death + Robots • Ice • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley, Production Designer

Love, Death + Robots • Ice • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

Love, Death + Robots • All Through the House • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

Love, Death + Robots • Automated Customer Service • Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix

Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

The Simpsons • Wad Goals • FOX • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

“In this year’s Emmys competition, Variety, Nonfiction and Reality returns to a Juried Award to recognize excellence in a category that has grown to include so many genres,” said Luke Reichle, costume design and supervision governor. “All three winning shows are superb examples of the art of costume design and supervision, showing great creativity in the conception and execution of each unique vision,” added Governor Laura Guzik.

Black Is King • Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2 • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular • IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Innovation in Interactive Programming

“The excellent work in For All Mankind showcases the power of an interactive and immersive story to provide a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for the audience,” said Interactive Media Governor Lori Schwartz. “This creative team embraced new technology that will inspire better and even higher-quality use of AR storytelling in the future,” added Governor Chris Thomes.

For All Mankind: Time Capsule • Apple TV+ • Apple / Tall Ship Productions

Apple

Tall Ship Productions

Motion Design

“The work of this motion design team was innovative and original and truly carried the narrative like nothing we had ever seen,” said Greg Kupiec, motion and title design governor. “This Emmy-winning work encourages others to continue raising the standard of motion design and to bring awareness of the art and significance of motion design in creating television excellence,” added Governor Lauraine Gibbons.

Calls • Apple TV+ • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with CANAL+

Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?