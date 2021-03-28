‘The Masked Singer’ fresh clues for Orca, Porcupine, Russian Dolls and Seashell

“The Masked Singer” saw a shocking shake-up on episode 3, which aired on March 24. The four remaining contestants in Group A — Porcupine (who styles himself as Robopine), Raccoon, Russian Dolls and Seashell — were surprised when Orca surfaced at the end of the episode. He sang so well that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) opted to give the boot to Raccoon instead. He was unmasked by guest host Niecy Nash as actor Danny Trejo, star of the “Machete” movies.

The Group A contestants first performed on the season 5 premiere on March 10. Porcupine, Raccoon, Russian Dolls and Seashell impressed the judges enough to move on in the competition. The fifth celebrity contestant, who was disguised as Snail, got slimed by the panel. He was revealed to be the star of The Muppets, Kermit the Frog.

Coming up on March 31 will be the Group B semi-final. The original five contenders for the Golden Mask in this group first sang on the St. Patrick’s Day episode of the show. They were disguised as Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix and Piglet. Phoenix failed to ignited a fire in the judges on March 17 and turned out to be Caitlyn Jenner.

The remaining quartet in Group B will once again sing for survival on the last day of March. They will face competition from the second of the Wildcard contestants, who will make their debut at the end of episode four of “The Masked Singer.”

We’ve catalogued the clues for all the “The Masked Singer” season 5 contestants in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see the spoilers we’ve learned about the true identities of each of them to date. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.