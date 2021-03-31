‘The Masked Singer’ latest clues for Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Piglet

After only three episodes of “The Masked Singer” we are already at the play-off stage for Group B. Back on March 17, the five celebrities in this group made their debuts as Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix and Piglet. Phoenix failed to get a rise from the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) and was revealed by guest host Niecy Nash to be Caitlyn Jenner.

On March 31, the four remaining celebrities in Group B will once again take to the stage and raise their voices in song in episode 4 of season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” They will be joined by the second of Wildcard contestants, who will appear at the end of the episode to vie for votes.

The five contestants in Group A first competed on the season 5 premiere, which aired on March 10. Porcupine (who calls himself Robopine), Raccoon, Russian Dolls and Seashell got the go-ahead to continue in the competition. The fifth entry, Snail, got slugged by the panel and was unmasked. He turned out to be the star of The Muppets, Kermit the Frog.

The Group A quartet returned to compete on episode 3 on March 24. They were shocked when the first Wildcard contender emerged, disguised as Orca. He impressed the judges enough with his singing that they decided that Raccoon would be roadkill. Inside his disguise was “Machete” star Danny Trejo.

We’ve catalogued the clues and guesses for all the contestants in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see the spoilers we’ve learned about the true identities of each of them to date. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

