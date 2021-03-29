‘The Masked Singer’ host poll: Are you loving Niecy Nash or eagerly awaiting Nick Cannon’s return?

“The Masked Singer” Season 5 has looked a little different this year, thanks to regular host Nick Cannon falling victim to Covid-19. With his battle with coronavirus looming, Nick was temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash. So how has the Emmy-nominated actress been performing in her new role as guest host? Vote in our poll below and let us know if you’ve enjoyed Niecy’s stint on the Fox reality TV competition or if you’re eagerly awaiting Nick’s return.

“Step right up and welcome to the three-ring circus known as ‘The Masked Singer,’” proclaimed Niecy at the top of this season’s premiere. “They promised you game-changers this season and you’ve got your first one. A new guest host — me, Niecy Nash.” She went on to wish Nick “all the good vibes,” but later in the episode some people began to question whether or not Nick was sick at all. Panelist Nicole Scherzinger had a theory that the known prankster was actually performing “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly as the Chameleon from Group A.

This is actually Niecy’s second season appearing on the reality program, after previously being tapped as a guest panelist in the seventh episode of Season 4. That’s the memorable episode when Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black were revealed to be the Snow Owls. Last September, Niecy also appeared on Fox’s spiritual cousin series “I Can See Your Voice” as a panelist.

Looking quite comfortable in the spotlight, Niecy quickly embraced her emcee duties and made herself at home by engaging in friendly banter with the panelists. At one point she even joked with Ken Jeong that Nick had given her permission to tell the comedian, “Sit your butt down.” Niecy has also held nothing back with the contestants, revealing she may have auditioned to be the Robopine’s background dancer many years ago and playing coy when Jenny McCarthy asked, “Did you ever date him?”

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” has split up its contestants into Group A and Group B with wildcards entering the competition throughout. The first celebrity to be unmasked was Kermit the Frog as the Snail, followed by Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix and Danny Trejo as the Raccoon. Each were handed their walking papers by Niecy, who seemed particularly terrified to see Kermit revealed as the “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” singer.

So do you want Niecy to stick around a little longer as host? Or are you hoping to see Nick return sooner rather than later? It has not been revealed which episode Nick makes his triumphant return yet, but if Nicole is right we may just have to wait for the Chameleon to be voted out of the competition. Let us know your thoughts by voting in our poll below.

