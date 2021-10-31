‘The Masked Singer’ preview: Jenny McCarthy really, really wants to hit the Take It Off buzzer [WATCH]

When “The Masked Singer” returns after the World Series, viewers should prepare themselves for a history-making moment as Jenny McCarthy contemplates hitting the Take It Off buzzer. Remember, this monumental twist was added to this show at the beginning of Season 6 and is a way for a panelist to earn two points toward the Golden Ear trophy, as opposed to just one. If a judge presses the buzzer and they are correct in their guess, the singer will unmask on the spot and be sent home immediately. Conversely, if they’re wrong, the panelist will be “significantly punished” — whatever that means.

“Oh, I know who it is!” Jenny shouts in the “The Masked Singer” preview video for the Thanksgiving-themed episode (watch above). She starts jumping up and down, demanding to know, “Where’s that button?” Jenny then holds her hand over the Take It Off buzzer, threatening to push it, while her co-judges Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are heard shouting, “No, no, no!”

It’s unclear which contestant she’s referring to, but the remaining Group B singers are the ones that will compete in the next episode. They are: Banana Split, Caterpillar, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, plus new wildcard Beach Ball.

Also in the episode, guest judge Joel McHale returns to the panel for the first time this season. McHale has been a good friend of the reality TV show since the early days and has an ongoing love-hate relationship with Ken, his former co-star on “Community.”

The sixth season of Fox’s wild and wacky series introduced 16 famous celebrities hiding behind wild and wacky costumes. Those that have already been eliminated are Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Baby (Larry the Cable Guy), Hamster (Rob Schneider), Dalmatian (Tyga) and Cupcake (Ruth Pointer).

