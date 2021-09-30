‘The Masked Singer’: Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger declare this costume is a ‘front-runner’ to win Season 6

Queen of Hearts made her royal debut during the third episode of “The Masked Singer,” and she already has two superfans at the judges’ table: Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Both panelists declared the red-faced, blue-lipped costume to be a “front-runner” to win Season 6 after her performance of “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. The southern belle is allegedly best friends with two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, and she describes her weakness as standing still and her strength as pulling heartstrings. Do you agree that Queen of Hearts is on track to join the “TMS” winners list? Sound off down in the comments section.

“What a way to open the show,” Jenny McCarthy shouted after the queen’s powerful rendition in the September 29 episode. Jenny knows something about great performances, as she’s the two-time reigning Golden Ear winner for Seasons 4 and 5. Queen of Hearts competed on Wednesday night alongside four other Group B contestants: Dalmatian, Mallard, Banana Split and Cupcake.

Nicole agreed with Jenny, saying Queen of Hearts “came out fightin’ and swingin'” and that she had “the most gorgeous legs.” The panelist then admitted she was “stumped” because the contestant had a “rock edge” to her voice, even though she spoke with a southern drawl.

Robin Thicke chimed in that he suspected the queen had even more to offer in the coming weeks. “She was down low at the beginning, she had a powerful strong vibrato, and then she had superior range up top,” he noted. “So I think this is just the beginning of what we’re gonna see her do. She’s like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve got more coming.'”

Host Nick Cannon then tasked the panelists with writing down their first impressions for who they thought was hiding underneath the Queen of Hearts mask. After the judges stuffed their guesses into their 15-second alarm clocks, they shouted out several A-list names: Britney Spears, Kellie Pickler, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Fergie and Renee Zellweger.

As for why she chose to prance around inside a Queen of Hearts costume, the celebrity teased, “I just feel like the world is just so noisy, so I’m here to be a big ol’ blarin’ blastin’ megaphone of heart.” After she exited the stage, Ken asked Nicole if she agreed Queen of Hearts was a “front-runner” to win this season, and Nicole responded simply, “Absolutely.”

