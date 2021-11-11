‘The Masked Singer’: Ken Jeong’s punishment revealed for wasting Take It Off buzzer

All season long, “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon has teased a brand new twist, the Take It Off buzzer, and promised that if a panelist improperly used it they would be “significantly punished.” Now we know, thanks to Ken Jeong fumbling his guess of Pepper, that the punishment is to wash and detail all of Nick’s cars. It’s unclear how many vehicles Nick actually owns, but he recently showed off his massive collection with car enthusiast Jay Leno (watch below).

“You got it wrong!” Nick shouted at “Dead Wrong Ken Jeong” after he guessed Sara Bareilles was hiding inside the spicy hot costume. She wasn’t. Ken was adamant that he was correct, so he rushed the stage to try to remove Pepper’s mask, only to be picked up by the show’s bodyguards and returned to his seat. “Somebody get the doctor a doctor,” Nick declared for all to hear. “You gotta wash all my cars — full detail,” Nick instructed him.

The Take It Off buzzer twist was added to Fox’s reality TV show at the beginning of Season 6 as a way for a panelist to earn two points toward the Golden Ear trophy, instead of just one. If a judge presses the buzzer and they are correct in their guess, the singer will unmask on the spot and be sent home immediately. Since the twist can be used once per group, that means there’s still a chance for a panelist to push the button in the upcoming Group B semi-finals.

Last week, Jenny McCarthy threatened to activate the twist after Caterpillar performed on the “Giving Thanks” episode. “Oh, I know who it is!” Jenny shouted, thinking JC Chasez was hiding inside the bug costume. “Where’s that button?” Jenny held her hand over the Take It Off buzzer, threatening to push it, but her co-judges convinced her to refrain.

The sixth season of Fox’s wild and wacky series introduced 16 famous celebrities hiding behind wild and wacky costumes. Those that have already been eliminated are Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Pufferfish (Toni Braxton), Baby (Larry the Cable Guy), Hamster (Rob Schneider), Dalmatian (Tyga), Cupcake (Ruth Pointer), Hamster (Rob Schneider) and Beach Ball (Honey Boo Boo and Mama June).

