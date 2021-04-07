67% of ‘The Masked Singer’ fans wants Nick Cannon to return as host — stat! [POLL RESULTS]

Sorry Niecy Nash, but fans of “The Masked Singer” want Nick Cannon to return to his hosting duties — stat! 67% of viewers in our recent poll results said they’re ready for Cannon to resume his role as emcee of Hollywood’s freakiest costume party. The actor/dancer/rapper was temporarily replaced by Nash after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to the March 10 premiere.

Nash was welcomed with open arms by panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. The foursome had prior experience with the actress when she appeared as a guest panelist on the seventh episode of Season 4. Still, just 26% of those who voted in our poll want her to stick around for good. Another 7% don’t really care whether it’s Cannon or Nash at the helm of the hit Fox reality TV show.

“Step right up and welcome to the three-ring circus known as ‘The Masked Singer,’” proclaimed Niecy at the top of this season’s premiere. “They promised you game-changers this season and you’ve got your first one. A new guest host — me, Niecy Nash.” She went on to wish Cannon “all the good vibes,” but later in the episode some people began to question whether or not Cannon was sick at all. Conspiracy theories began to swirl that the known prankster was actually performing “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly as the Chameleon from Group B.

We’re still not sure who the Chameleon actually is. And no date for Cannon’s return has been confirmed. So fans will have to wait patiently for the beloved host to saunter back onstage in those signature diamond shoes. Meanwhile, the competition must go on. To date, four singers have already been eliminated in Season 5: Kermit the Frog as the Snail, Caitlyn Jenner as the Phoenix, Danny Trejo as the Raccoon and Logan Paul as Grandpa Monster.

Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.