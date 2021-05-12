‘The Masked Singer’ predictions: Yeti or Chameleon will be eliminated during Top 5 week

This week’s Top 5 episode of “The Masked Singer” will feature the elimination of either Yeti or Chameleon, according to Gold Derby’s predictions. Our readers have been making their picks all season long and these two creatures are the likeliest to be eliminated during the Fierce 5 episode, airing Wednesday, May 12 on Fox. The other trio of contenders — Black Swan, Piglet and Russian Dolls — should easily sail into the Top 4. Do you agree or disagree with our racetrack odds? Be sure to make your own predictions and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Yeti joined the competition rather late, as he was the fourth and final wild card of this “game-changing” fifth season. He was first unleashed on the Wednesday, April 14 episode, nearly a month after all of the others, and was instantly called the “new favorite” to win by panelist Ken Jeong. Fellow judge Jenny McCarthy agreed that they had “a front-runner on our hands.” With Yeti admitting he only comes “out of hiding for a mammoth reason,” it’s clear this is a megastar celebrity.

The white-furred snow-beast has performed all of these songs so far on the big stage: “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition, “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco and “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock.

Chameleon has had Jenny and Nicole Scherzinger “swooning” ever since the they first saw him sing and dance in the debut episode of Season 5. Jenny proclaimed, “You have this beautiful tone in your voice. I would buy that album tomorrow with you singing on it.” As for why he did the show, Chameleon confessed he loves being in front of people, whether it’s “on stage or in your home.” The celebrity sleuths are convinced he’s a real-life hip hop artist, but which one?

The colorful gecko’s song book thus far has included these tunes: “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly, “21 Questions” by 50 Cent, “It’s Bigger Than Hip Hop” by Dead Prez, “Regulate” by Warren G and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes.

