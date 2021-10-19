‘The Masked Singer’ preview: Bull called a ‘living legend’ by awed panelists — ‘We are not worthy’ [WATCH]

One of the front-runners to win “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Bull, will prove on Wednesday night why he’s in it to win it. During Fox’s latest “The Masked Singer” preview trailer (watch above), the fuzzy mammal takes on Bob Dylan‘s “Make You Feel My Love” and has the panelists going gaga for his soulful, vulnerable vocals. Host Nick Cannon even proclaims, “We are not worthy.” The seventh episode, “Time Warp,” airs October 20 and features Bull, Skunk, Hamster, Pepper and new wildcard Jester.

“This is ‘Masked Singer’ magic right here,” Robin Thicke declares about Bull’s show-stopping performance, which finds the horned contestant surrounded by bright red roses. (Is anyone else getting major “American Beauty” vibes”?)

Nicole Scherzinger agrees with Robin, chiming in, “We are in the midst of a young, living legend.” Remember, she’s claimed to know Bull’s identity since the season premiere, but has kept quiet so the other panelists don’t copy her guess.

As for the other judges, Jenny McCarthy is heard screaming, “Oh my God!” while Ken Jeong proclaims, “It’s not singing, it’s not music, you represent life.” Can Bull go all the way and win the Golden Mask at the end of this sixth season? Stay tuned.

So far on Fox’s reality TV show, Bull has performed a mix of power ballads and pop fare: “Drops of Jupiter” by Train, “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts and “Circus” by Britney Spears. The judges are all over the place when it comes to pinpointing his true identity. Some of their guesses have included Brian Littrell, Sisqo, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Darren Criss, Justin Timberlake, Brandon Flowers, Rufus Wainwright, Kevin Jonas and Zac Efron. Who do YOU think it is?

