‘The Masked Singer’ preview: Nick Cannon returns (!) as Group A eliminates one final costume

Nick Cannon, aka the artist formerly known as Bulldog, returns to “The Masked Singer” stage this week and fans couldn’t be happier. In fact, two-thirds of viewers who voted in our poll last week said they wanted the host to return ASAP to Fox’s reality TV show following his Covid-19 diagnosis. Well, they’ve finally gotten their wish. Nick will officially be back when the sixth episode, titled “Group A Finals – In The Nick Of Time,” airs Wednesday, April 14.

During his sickness the producers hired Niecy Nash to fill in as guest host, and she ended up staying for five episodes. Last week, Niecy shocked the crowd when she announced the votes wouldn’t count and that she alone would get to decide which masked singer would be going home. She chose the wild card puppy, Bulldog, who unmasked there on the spot to reveal Nick. “You truly are a queen,” he said before thanking Niecy for “stepping in for me during my sickness and during a hard time for me.”

Wednesday’s episode serves as the final “The Masked Singer” preview between the remaining Group A members: Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell, Orca and a yet-to-be-revealed wild card. One of these performers will be eliminated at the end of the hour, and then the four survivors will join the Group B finalists (Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Crab) in next week’s all-important Super 8.

Here’s a closer look at the past performances of the Group A semi-finalists (click each of their names to see the videos):

ROBOPINE

Round 1: “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross

Round 2: “All of Me” by John Legend

RUSSIAN DOLLS

Round 1: “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson

Round 2: “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

SEASHELL

Round 1: “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette

Round 2: “Confident” by Demi Lovato

ORCA

Round 1: N/A

Round 2: “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister

