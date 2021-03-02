‘The Masked Singer’ fans, stop what you’re doing and watch the Russian Dolls sing ‘Shallow’ in this sneak peek video

“One of them has feet and the other doesn’t — it’s bothering me,” my colleague Joyce Eng noted about the Russian Dolls on “The Masked Singer” Season 5. Not only that, Joyce, but one of them has a moveable wooden mouth while the other has a motionless face. It’s all so perfect in its absurdity. This right here is why millions of people flock to Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show week after week, making it the season’s #1 entertainment series among adults 18-49. Watch the Russian Dolls’ performance of “Shallow” in the sneak peek video above.

“Season 5 is blowing my mind,” proclaims Jenny McCarthy after watching the emotional duet from the oval-shaped, intricately painted costumes. The other panelists — Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — also appear personally touched by the Russian Dolls’ tender cover of the Oscar-winning Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper song from “A Star Is Born” (2018).

The Russian Dolls will be joined by several other eye-popping costumes in the fifth season, which debuts Wednesday, March 10. Those that have been officially announced by Fox are Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Phoenix. More will revealed soon — in fact, there’s rumored to be 10 total costumes in addition to a new “wild card” twist.

At the tail-end of the video clip, Nick Cannon‘s voice can be heard shouting, “Amazing!” This suggests the Russian Dolls’ performance of “Shallow” was filmed after the host recovered from Covid-19. Cannon will reportedly miss several early episodes of Season 5 because of his coronavirus diagnosis, so comedian Niecy Nash will replace him on the big stage.

Another change this season is the introduction of a rooster character named Cluedle-Doo that will reveal important clues to the panelists and viewers at home. And if you’re tired of sitting on the sidelines simply watching the unmaskings happen week after week, you can now get in on the fun by predicting certain aspects of the show on the Fox Bet Super 6 app. There’s even cash prizes at stake for lucky viewers — get all the details right here.