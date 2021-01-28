‘The Masked Singer’ fans, rejoice! Season 5 is coming to Fox sooner than you think

During Wednesday’s fifth episode of “The Masked Dancer,” Fox revealed that parent series “The Masked Singer” will be returning to television sooner rather than later. Mark your calendars for March 2021 (specific air date still to come), as that’s when Season 5 of the wild and wacky reality TV show will officially debut. The preview trailer also teased that all four judges will be back: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. And Nick Cannon will return as the show’s host with the most.

The fourth winner of “The Masked Singer” was crowned back in December, with Sun (LeAnn Rimes) taking home the Golden Mask over Mushroom (Aloe Blacc) and Crocodile (Nick Carter). That made Sun the second female winner on the hit series, following Night Angel (Kandi Burruss) the previous season; the first two winners were Monster (T-Pain) and Fox (Wayne Brady).

We recently asked our readers to tell us which winner is their all-time favorite and Rimes came in with a majority of the vote (51%), followed by Brady with a fourth of respondents picking him as the best (25%). Both of these performers not only had powerful vocals, but also a good story to go along with their masked personas. For Sun, she was a former child singer who was often overshadowed by her past successes. For Fox, he always wanted to be seen as a singer but people never looked past his days jobs as a comedian and an actor.

Here are the complete poll results for who “TMS” fans named as their favorite winner ever:

51% — Sun (LeAnn Rimes)

25% — Fox (Wayne Brady)

16% — Monster (T-Pain)

8% — Night Angel (Kandi Burruss)

“The Masked Singer” is an adaptation of the popular South Korean series, which premiered as an instant hit stateside on January 2, 2019. The program tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges. Each week the contestant who receives the lowest number of votes is unmasked in front of America, until only one remains as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask.

“The Masked Dancer” is a new spin-off series that follows the same general format — only instead of singing, the mystery celebs are dancing. The trophy at the end of the season is the Diamond Mask. As of this writing, there are still six contestants in the running to take home the prize: Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. Who do YOU think it will be?

