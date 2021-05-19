‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 10 recap: Who was eliminated during semifinals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s “The Masked Singer” unmasking(s) of Russian Dolls, only the Final 4 costumes were still in the hunt to win the Golden Mask: Black Swan, Piglet, Yeti and Chameleon. During Wednesday’s semifinals episode they performed yet again for panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, plus guest judge Darius Rucker, but who was eliminated in fourth place? Also, who was revealed to be hiding underneath Cluedle-Doo‘s Renaissance rooster mask?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 10, titled “Semifinals,” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Nick Cannon hosts the Emmy-winning program.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s Feisty 5 episode, the remaining singers took the stage with Hanson (Russian Dolls) ultimately being voted out. “We have never taken to the stage wearing matching outfits before but I think this might become a thing,” they said during their unmasked interview. That left only four contestants still in the running to win Season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” Who will be eliminated before next week’s finale? Let’s find out!

