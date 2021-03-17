‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 2 recap: Was Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix or Piglet unmasked? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Group B took the stage for the first time during Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” and proved to be a formidable collection of animals and creatures. (Group A is expected to return next week.) One by one, Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix and Piglet performed for the votes of the virtual audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Which four costumed characters sailed through to the next round and who was forced to unmask in front of America?

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 2, titled “Shamrock and Roll,” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the season premiere, the Group A contestants took the stage for the first time: Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Snail. After they all strutted their stuff, the votes came in and Snail was eliminated. Guest host Niecy Nash unmasked the slimy creature, revealing famed Muppet Kermit the Frog. “I’m never gonna hear the end of this from Miss Piggy,” he joked in his exit interview. But enough about last week — let’s find out who from Group B will be unmasked first!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.