‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 3 recap: Here comes the first wild card! [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Group A returned to the stage during Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” only with a twist — they weren’t alone. After Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Seashell performed their hearts out, guest host Niecy Nash brought in the first wild card contestant of the competition. This new mystery celeb also gave it their all on the stage, and then the virtual audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger voted to eliminate one person. Which four costumed characters sailed through to the Group A finals and who was forced to unmask in front of America?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 3, titled “Group A Wildcard Round – Enter The Wildcards,” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s second episode, the Group B contestants took the stage for the first time: Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix and Piglet. After they all strutted their stuff, the votes came in and Phoenix was eliminated. Niecy unmasked the fiery bird, revealing Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner. “[My kids] have always known dad’s a little crazy,” she said in her exit interview. But enough about last week — let’s find out who the first wild card is!

