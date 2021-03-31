‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 4 recap: The second wild card is here to slay [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Another week, another wild card. This time around, Crab joined the cast of “The Masked Singer” as the second wild card of Season 5. This mystery celebrity performed after the other Group B contestants — Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Piglet — but all were eligible to be unmasked in front of America. So which four costumed characters sailed through to the Group B finals and who was sadly eliminated? Guest host Niecy Nash once again presided over the show and asked questions of panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 4, titled “Group B Wildcard Round – Rule Of Claw,” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s third episode, the Group A contestants took the stage again: Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Seashell. After they all strutted their stuff, a wild card — Orca — officially entered the competition. The votes came in and Raccoon was eliminated, revealing famed actor Danny Trejo. “I feel like a winner, I don’t care,” he said in his exit interview. But enough about last week — let’s find out who the second wild card is!

8:10 p.m. — Grandpa Monster is kicking things off tonight. He has a newfound confidence in this new role and during his clue package we see a Santa hat and picture of someone doing the splits. He was once left alone in the wild without food, water or shelter and we see Grandpa Monster camping with a dog (boxer breed). We also see a plane fly over as he mentions that he’s traveled the world and sold out arenas (the Piglet is seen on a bullseye in the woods). Tonight Grandpa Monster is singing “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett. He begins by tearing up a photo of the Piglet (he really has it out for him!). Grandpa Monster actually sounds pretty good tonight and this is a fun performance. The guy can move and may not be as old as I thought he was a couple weeks ago. Tonight’s extra clue shows us each contestant’s first childhood crush. Grandpa Monster’s first crush is Dwayne Johnson AKA the Rock. The panel thinks Grandpa Monster could be Kevin Hart, Jack Black or Jake Paul.

8:20 p.m. — The Piglet is next and he’s hungry! Making his debut on this stage with four days notice was a wild ride. Love songs make him feel right at home and we see him in a locker-room with a football. He’s always had chops, but it was his competitive nature that made him a hometown hero. A sign says “Don’t be a ball hog” with 3,528 rushing yards mentioned. There’s also a knight in shining armor and a football helmet with a mustang (horse) on it. The Piglet says a few quotes from “Friday Night Lights” before beginning his performance of “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer. He can definitely sing and has some nice dance moves. I think this is so obviously Nick Lachey that it’s hard to even speculate on anyone else. Am I wrong? Next we learn his childhood crush was Meg Ryan. The panel thinks the Piglet could be JC Chasez, Austin Mahone, Jordan Knight or Jonathan Knight.

8:30 p.m. — Third up is the Black Swan. She might have seemed confident last week, but she was terrified. It made her want to put into words how thankful she is to the person that gave her life and the confidence it took to take this journey. It hasn’t always been an easy road for them. The higher she flew, the harder it became for them to keep up. She saw their heart breaking so she had to let them go. It was the hardest decision in her life, but the Black Swan was only able to soar because of the wings they gave her. Eventually they were able to fly back into each other’s lives. We see hints about courtrooms, a canoe and a penny + a nickel (six cents?) Tonight the Black Swan is singing “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. She is lowered from the ceiling in a trapeze-like swing and this girl can SANG! Whoever it is definitely has experience singing on stage and when she hits the chorus her voice soars like a high-flying swan. We learn her first crush was D’Angelo. The panel thinks the Black Swan could be Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan or Ashley Simpson.

