‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 5 recap: Third wild card has a barkingly good voice [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The third wild card of Season 5, Bulldog, joined the cast of “The Masked Singer” during Wednesday’s fifth episode. This mystery celebrity with a barkingly good voice performed after the other Group B contestants — Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Crab — but all were eligible to be unmasked in front of America. So which four costumed characters sailed through to the next round and who was sadly eliminated? Guest host Niecy Nash once again presided over the wild TV circus, with the panelists being Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 5, titled “Group B Finals– The Ulti “Mutt” Wildcard,” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s fourth episode, the Group B contestants took the stage again: Grandpa Monster, Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet. After they all strutted their stuff, the second wild card — Crab — officially entered the competition. The votes came in and Grandpa Monster was eliminated, revealing internet celeb Logan Paul. “I never stood a chance,” he said in his exit interview. But enough about last week — let’s find out who the third wild card is!

8:10 p.m. — The Group B finals begin with a performance from the Black Swan. With every performance she’s starting to shake off her nerves. Her confidence that’s been trapped inside is emerging. The feathered beauty looks into a mirror as she says her anonymity brings her back to her beginnings, when she first started her career and worried about how her appearance would be perceived. So she sent out her audition tapes with no face (we see three 10’s), but when people finally saw her she was right. She wasn’t what they were expecting. We see a bag with the state of Montana on it, a black cat and she says she recently reached a major milestone. Tonight the Black Swan is singing “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston. Singers rarely sound good when they cover “The Voice” but this is about the best Whitney cover I’ve heard. The Black Swan has an incredible range and a seriously powerful head voice! For an extra clue, we get to see one meaningful item from the Black Swan’s home: a unicorn that commemorates a singer and friend of the Black Swan’s that recently passed away. The panel thinks the Black Swan could be Emily Osment, Victoria Justice or Brenda Song.

8:20 p.m. — Next to the stage is the pitch perfect Piglet. This experience has been a jolt of adrenaline for him after a static year. Years ago he was really getting grilled (we see a genie lamp and a lei from Hawaii while he’s behind bars). Then someone unexpected appeared (in the form of a spider in this clue package) and turned his life around. She rescued him from the heat and gave him a brand new start. We see the Piglet sharing corn with his spider friend, a blue ribbon with “1 DR” on it and palm trees. Tonight the Piglet is singing “7 Years” by Lukas Graham. Vocally, he sounds just like Nick Lachey to me. What can I say? I’m a 90’s kid. I can’t imagine this being anyone else, but this porker sure can sing. He’s comfortable on stage and is clearly a seasoned performer. Jenny is weeping by the end of this performance. The Piglet’s extra clue is a pair of dog tags with a “P” on them. The panel thinks the Piglet could be Kevin Richardson, Bradley Cooper, Zayn Malik or AJ McLean.

