‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 6 recap: Is the 4th (and final) wild card the new front-runner? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The fourth (and final) wild card of Season 5, Yeti, joined the cast of “The Masked Singer” at the end of Wednesday’s sixth episode. This mystery celebrity earned unanimous praise from panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, suggesting he could be the new front-runner. The other Group A contestants — Orca, Robopine, Russian Dolls and Seashell — performed their hearts out in order to stay in the competition, but how did everything play out when the votes were cast? Oh yeah, and Nick Cannon officially returned to hosting duty — welcome back, Nick!

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 6, titled “Group A Finals – In The Nick Of Time,” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s fifth episode, Group B contestants Crab, Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet took the stage for the last time as a group. After they all strutted their stuff, the third wild card — Bulldog — officially entered the competition. Guest host Niecy Nash ignored the votes and personally eliminated Bulldog, revealing none other than Nick Cannon. “I dedicated my performance to you because you truly are a queen,” the host said in his exit interview. But enough about last week — let’s find out who the final wild card is!

