‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 7 recap: Which 2 celebs were eliminated in Super 8? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Wednesday’s Super 8 episode of “The Masked Singer” gave fans double the length and double the unmaskings. For the first time all season, the show eliminated two contestants during the two-hour episode. The remaining four from Group A (Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Yeti) and the remaining four from Group B (Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet and Crab) came together for the first time to sing their tails off in front of a virtual audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, plus guest judge Rita Wilson. So which two celebs were sent home?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Masked Singer" recap of Season 5, Episode 7, titled "Super 8 – The Plot Chickens," to find out what happened Wednesday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s sixth episode, Group A took the stage for the last time as a group and welcomed the fourth wild card, Yeti. Nick Cannon returned as host and revealed that Orca received the lowest number of votes. “My head is still as big as Orca is right now,” Mark McGrath said in his exit interview after being unmasked as the blue whale. But enough about last week — let’s get to this two-hour Super 8 episode!

8:12 p.m. — The Super 8 get started with a performance from the Piglet. While we see him as a happy-go-lucky Piglet, his life hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Not so may years ago he was lost. He had given up on his dreams, moved back home with his parents and even broke his finger. It was a perfect storm of despair. Then, that Sunday at church the pastor spoke of a vision he had of a man with a broken finger. He saw the man sailing a boat sailing a boat in a terrible storm until a higher power turned the winds around, steering the boat to safety. He packed up his stuff and changed course to LA. Ever since he thinks everything is a sign, but when it comes to faith, he never wants to miss the boat. Throughout the package we see foam fingers, sunglasses, a Christmas tree air freshener and a UFO. Tonight he’s singing “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters. This is a different direction for this porker who isn’t known for rocking out. It’s not my favorite song choice of his, but the performance is full of energy. Piglet sounds like a professional singer going outside his typical genre. I personally think this is Nick Lachey. Rita says he moves like a rock star and she imagines him playing guitar in real life. His extra clue is his favorite food: cotton candy. The classic sweet treat reminds him of one of his very first jobs. The panel thinks Piglet could be Lance Bass, Chris Pine, Adam Levine or Eli or Peyton Manning.

