‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 8 recap: Who was eliminated in Spicy 6? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Wednesday’s Spicy 6 episode of “The Masked Singer” teased that all of the remaining contestants would “take it off,” but it turned out to be just for brief moments during their clues videos. And they still had secrecy visors on — womp, womp. Following the previous double unmasking, only a half-dozen costumes were still in the hunt for the Golden Mask: Robopine, Russian Dolls, Yeti, Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet. They performed once again for panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, plus guest judge Chrissy Metz. So who was eliminated, failing to make it into the Top 5?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 8, titled “The Spicy Six – The Competition Heats Up,” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the recent Super 8 episode, the remaining singers from Group A and Group B took the stage together for the first time in a special two-hour event hosted by Nick Cannon. By the end of the episode, two celebs had been unmasked: Bobby Brown as Crab and Tamera Mowry-Housely as Seashell. Both Ken and Jenny correctly named Bobby, adding points to their Golden Ear scores, though everyone got Tamera wrong. But enough about last week — it’s time for the Spicy 6!

8:09 p.m. — Grab your margarita and get ready for a Cinco de Mayo fiesta on tonight’s Spicy 6 edition of “The Masked Singer.” Chrissy Metz joins the panel before Nick announces Yeti as the night’s first performer. We see a panda in the background as he says it is weird to pull off his mask and come out of hiding. Last week he connected with the music and enjoyed showing off his secret skill of skating. He says he’s a family Yeti and when his daughter was born he dropped everything to rush home and be the first to hold her. It was important to him because his nana was the first to hold him and they have an unbreakable bond. The camera zooms in on a pacifier and ice cream cones before Yeti reveals his children are always pushing him to be bold, so tonight he has a whole new set of moves that he hopes they love. He’s singing “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock and is showing off some serious rap skills we haven’t seen from him before. This is definitely getting the party started and Yeti never fails to impress. I’m shocked by the dance moves he’s able to pull off in his huge costume. He even ended in the splits! That was great. Next we get a final clue that shows an ear of corn, which he says “popped” into his mind. The panel thinks Yeti could be Vin Diesel, Jason Derulo, Trey Songz or Miguel.

8:15 p.m. — Robopine is next and he’s surrounded by what looks like various props from a carnival or birthday party. I see balloons, darts and a popcorn machine. He reveals that most people don’t know his family was on food stamps and it was a constant struggle. He will never forget his school field trip when he went to a theme park. Looking back, he could never imagine kids would feel that same rush on a theme park ride he had been a part of. The camera focuses in on butter, eggs, toast, jam and books. Someone he loves dearly who was a huge part of his success was taken too soon, in the most tragic way. He was happy to be on life’s rollercoaster with him while he could. Tonight Robopine is singing “Water Runs Dry” by Boyz II Men. He has my favorite voice in the competition. Velvet! The Robopine knows how to serenade a crowd, but this felt very short and was pretty understated. I’m not sure it had the excitement he needs to advance, but we will see. His final hint is light bulb and Robopine says he’s not hurting for ideas. The panel thinks this could be Usher, Forest Whitaker, Tyrese or Tank. I agree with Nicole’s choice of Tyrese and the friend he lost too soon is obviously Paul Walker.

8:23 p.m. — Next up is the Piglet, who appears to be in a barber shop of some sort during his interview. The camera zooms in on fake vampire teeth, a brush and scissors. For an embarrassing story, he talks about the time he shaved his head in unity with his fraternity brothers before the party of year. That’s when he found out he had a huge birth mark on the side of his head shaped like an apple. Then, he ran into the sorority girl of his dreams and she said he really needs hair. We see four gold bars and a series of numbers on a barber’s chair, but the 4 is on the floor. Tonight Piglet is singing “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now” by Phil Collins. The Piglet is a great singer, with smooth vocals and he’s nailing this classic. I’d even give him the edge over Robopine for picking a song with a better climax. For an extra clue, we see Cluedle-Doo! Sabatoge! He won’t let us see what the Piglet is thinking, but says he’s been following this guy’s career since he caught touchdowns from Dan Marino. The panel believes this porky singer could be Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson, Brian Littrell or Nick Lachey.

