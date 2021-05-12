‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 episode 9 recap: Who was eliminated in Feisty 5? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Following last week’s “The Masked Singer” unmasking, only the Feisty 5 costumes were still in the hunt to win the Golden Mask: Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Russian Dolls and Yeti. On Wednesday night they performed yet again for panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, plus guest judge Rob Riggle, but who was eliminated? And who do you think will go on to join the winner’s list that includes the likes of T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel) and LeAnn Rimes (Sun)?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 9, titled “The Quarter Finals – Five Fan Favorites,” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Nick Cannon hosts the Emmy-winning program.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s Spicy 6 episode, the half-dozen remaining singers took the stage together, with Tyrese Gibson as Robopine being voted out. “When you have two daughters you look for those moments to sit in front of the TV and do something fun as a family,” the “Fast and Furious” franchise star said during his unmasked interview. That left only five contestants still in the running to win Season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” Who will be eliminated before next week’s Top 4? Let’s find out!

8:10 p.m. — Kicking off the Feisty 5 are the Russian Dolls. It’s insane to think they’ve fallen in love with their costumes, but the advantage is that the panelists have no idea how many of them are squeezing in. The disadvantage is that it’s like walking around with a sandbag. They reveal the star that has inspired them is their friend Weird Al Yankovic. He’s literally given them “great direction” in their lives. The Russian Dolls are singing “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John tonight and, for the record, there appears to be three this time. As usual, their vocals are completely in sync and pitch perfect. And before the performance ends a fourth Russian Doll rolls by. Next we get to see some “secret mail” that says, “I was a fan of you individually, but when I saw you band together in person. Wow! Like I can’t even. Love you to the moon and back again.” The panelists think the Russian Dolls could be Il Divo, Savage Garden, Barenaked Ladies or Hanson.

8:17 p.m. — The Black Swan has had some disappointments in her career and they made her frightened to take risks, so she made a resolution to say “yes” to things that scare her. This is a once-in-a-lifetime, wild experience and she is able to surrender to it. She’s starting to become the Black Swan, but it’s much more than a costume. She’s playing a character and peeling back different sides of herself to put into song some things she was feeling. The Black Swan reveals she’s a huge fan of Cher and they’ve both been a part of iconic fantasy films and she was a part of Black Swan’s world the very first time she shared her voice. Tonight the feathered diva is singing “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran. This is a much different arrangement than we heard from Sheeran, but the Black Swan is killing the vocals. She has so much range and her vocal runs are impressive. Her secret fan mail says “You’re mega talented. I’ll never forget when you were on Oprah and was so excited you recently got the major recognition you deserve. Love ya.” The panel thinks the Black Swan could be Dua Lipa or Normani.

8:28 p.m. — The Piglet remembers watching Season 1 of “The Masked Singer” with his little piggy and he asked what character he should be. The answer? The pig. It was fate. But it’s also a chance to be an absolute idiot and it’s okay. The whole thing is ridiculous. He’s a bit of a serious guy in real life, but the Piglet has taught him how to be a big ham. And though he may not be taking himself too seriously, he’s taking this competition very seriously. He reveals his all time idol is Bruce Willis. He was speechless when they met. The Piglet now plans to do a “Masked Singer” first, singing opera before transitioning into “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder. That was a surprise and I kind of wish he stuck with the opera performance longer. Overall, this is a fun performance and the Piglet is really going for it! He could win if he keeps this up. His secret fan mail says, “Whether on my TV or in my headphones, I’m so lucky I discovered you in the 90s. But I’ve never been jealous of your public relationships. P.S. I drew your picture.” The panel thinks the Piglet could be Justin Timberlake, Jeremy Renner or Nick Lachey.

8:40 p.m. — The Yeti feels so good to be the last wild card standing. Each week he tried to show off a new side to himself and he’s pretty sure he was the first person to perform a rollerblade ballad. It was a risk and his suit is very heavy. “The Masked Singer” allows him to show other aspects of his skill as a performer. He doesn’t have the pressure of wanting to be perfect. Now he gets to show off yet another side with one of his favorite country songs. But first, he reveals one of his favorite inspirations is Diddy, who he’s been lucky enough to work with. He helped Yeti reach the top of the mountain. The Yeti is singing “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascall Flatts. He’s seated by a fire before getting up and roaming the stage. He sounds great and considering he rapped last week, I’d say Yeti might be the most versatile performer this season. His secret fan mail says, “You are a true triple–nah–quadruple threat. I’m excited you stepped up with a ‘Masked Singer’ legend and I’m proud to be your biggest fan.” The panel thinks Yeti could be Channing Tatum, Twista or Ne-Yo. But then Cluedle-Doo chimes in to tell the panelists they’re pathetic. Next week he will reveal his real identity.

8:50 p.m. — The Chameleon normally watches this show from the couch with his family, kicking back and laughing at his friends getting unmasked. So he started the journey for fun so his family could get a kick out of it. He’s not a singer and he knew would be going up against super talented vocalists, but ever since the song “Hip Hop” he feels like he really broke out. Even with a theater background, he never put on a show where he had to shake his tail. He’s used to performing with his normal gear on. Now he’s in the Top 5 and he hopes his family will be proud of him as he kicks off the fight to the semifinals. But nobody knows more about fighting than Chameleon’s personal hero, Jackie Chan. Tonight the colorful amphibian is singing “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams. It’s always fun with this lizard takes the stage and he keeps the party going. The men in black bring out his fan mail which reads, “Any friend of Martha Stewart’s is a friend of mine. I even saw you play at Madison Square Garden. I wish you only success.” The panel thinks Chameleon could be Snoop Dogg, Blake Griffin or Young Thug.

8:59 p.m. — The Feisty 5 have all sang their tails off, but one of their heads is about to roll. The singer with the least amount of votes is the Russian Dolls. Wow! That’s a shocker. Before they reveal themselves, Nick retrieves the panel’s first impression guesses. Nicole thought they were the cast of “Glee,” but now believes they are Hanson. Robin thought it was the Black Eyed Peas but now says it’s Sugarland. Jenny said Boyz II Men but changes her mind to Hanson. Finally, Ken initially thought Donnie & Marie Osmond but now he says the Russian Dolls are the Jonas Brothers. At last the Russian Dolls are unmasked and revealed to be Zac, Taylor and Isaac Hanson. It is Hanson! Jenny and Nicole were right, but nobody’s first impression guesses were correct, so no points towards the Golden Ear trophy were scored. That’s a wrap for tonight!

