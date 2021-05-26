‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 finale recap: Did Black Swan, Piglet or Chameleon win the Golden Mask? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s been a “game-changing” season full of wild cards, wacky clues and one host being unmasked, but “The Masked Singer” has finally crowned a winner. Season 5 ended on May 26 with either Black Swan, Piglet or Chameleon winning the coveted Golden Mask. (See Gold Derby’s finale racetrack odds.) In addition, one of the main panelists — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger or Ken Jeong — took home the second inaugural Golden Ear trophy. How did the season finale play out on Wednesday night? Did YOU guess the secret identities of the final three costumed contenders?

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of the Season 5 finale to find out what happened Wednesday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Nick Cannon hosts the Emmy-winning program.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s semifinals episode, the remaining four singers took the stage with Omarion (Yeti) ultimately being voted out. “This was a new challenge to broaden my range as a performer,” he said during his exit interview. The season’s annoying clue-meister rooster, Cluedle-Doo, was also unmasked, revealing Donnie Wahlberg. But enough about last week. Will Black Swan, Piglet or Chameleon win tonight’s Golden Mask trophy? Let’s find out!