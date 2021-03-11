‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 premiere recap: Was Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell or Snail unmasked? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The fifth season of “The Masked Singer” has finally arrived, but there’s a noticeable casting change as Niecy Nash has temporarily replaced host Nick Cannon as he deals with Covid-19. This year features a roster of 10 all-new secret celebrities wearing extravagant costumes who’ve been divided into two groups. Up first is Group A, which consists of Raccoon, Robopine, Russian Dolls, Seashell and Snail. Each of them took the stage on Wednesday night in front of panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. So who was the first contestant to be unmasked in front of America?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 5, Episode 1, titled “Return Of The Masks,” to find out what happened Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the Season 4 finale, Sun ended up winning the Golden Mask trophy and removed her mask to reveal former child singer LeAnn Rimes. As for the other finalists, Mushroom (Aloe Blacc) was the runner-up and Crocodile (Nick Carter) came in third place. “This has been an overwhelming experience,” Rimes declared in her exit interview. But enough about last year — let’s get started with the first performance of Season 5!

