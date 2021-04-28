‘The Masked Singer’ season 5 sing-a-long recap: Nick Cannon hosts first-ever ‘Maskie Awards’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

This week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” took a break from the competition in order to celebrate the best moments of the season in the form of a sing-a-long special. Nick Cannon hosted the first-ever “Maskie Awards,” with highlights shown of the remaining six contestants (Robopine, Russian Dolls, Yeti, Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet) and the four panelists (Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger). Fans followed along with the bouncing ball throughout the evening in classic sing-a-long fashion. So how’d it all play out on Wednesday night?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” Season 5 recap of “The Sing-A-Long: The Maskie Awards” to find out what happened Wednesday, April 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s Super 8 episode, the remaining singers from Group A and Group B took the stage together for the first time in a special two-hour event. By the end of the episode, two celebs had been unmasked: Bobby Brown as Crab and Tamera Mowry-Housely as Seashell. Both Ken and Jenny correctly named Bobby, adding points to their Golden Ear scores, but all of the panelists got Tamera wrong. But enough about last week — it’s time for the sing-a-long!

