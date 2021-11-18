‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 10 recap: Which 2 celebs were unmasked in ‘Group B Semi-Final’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Masked Singer’s” Group B Semi-Final episode aired on Wednesday night with two — yes, two — of the celebs being unmasked. One by one, the remaining Group B contestants — Banana Split, Caterpillar, Queen of Hearts and Mallard — took the stage to try to impress the panelists and studio audience. So who fell victim to this week’s double elimination?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 6, Episode 10, to find out what happened Wednesday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — In the ninth episode, the Group A contestants performed in their own semi-finals. Bull and Skunk survived while Jester and Pepper were eliminated. Jester unmasked to reveal Johnny Rotten, while Pepper earned a point for Nicole who correctly guessed she was Natasha Bedingfield. Which two singers will be eliminated tonight?

8:05 p.m. — The Group B semi-final begins with Cheryl Hines joining as a guest panelist. The first performance will come from Banana Split. In the third round they really put on a show by dancing, singing and running all over the stage. They’re inspired to take it even further this week and they think they’re biggest competition is Caterpillar. He wins on personality alone, but Banana Split thinks they’re strength is being theatrical. They put on a show and make 90-second movies. They have a lot of ideas for this performance and plan to throw the panel off with this song. They’re channeling their inner pop stars and admit that one of them dreamed of becoming a pop star, but it didn’t really pan out.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Banana Split is singing “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga. Banana starts off banging on the keys before Ice Cream turns around and belts out the lyrics from atop the piano. She leaps down and does a complete choreographed routine to this dance jam. Banana then hops on the drums to spice things up even further. They really put on a show! Today is “Bring Your Trophy to Work Day” on “The Masked Singer” stage, so which trophy is Banana Split most proud of? The men in black unveil a trophy case of accolades, but Nick highlights a light-up mirror that says “Favorite Hottie.” Banana says, collectively, they have won quite a few awards, but he is particularly proud of that one. Next Ice Cream shakes her booty and says, “I know, I know, it’s a family show.” She says she can’t remember how she won that award. Jenny thinks this could be Ed Sheeran and Jessie J. Robin says it could be Ryan Tedder and Leona Lewis. Nicole goes out on a limb with John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt.

8:15 p.m. — Up next is Caterpillar. After the last two performances, people might think he feels pretty comfortable on this stage, but Caterpillar isn’t. He’s kind of terrified! He’s never done anything like this before, but he’s doing exactly what he’s done his whole life: Fake it until you make it. Caterpillar has done a pop song and a ballad, but he wants to show people more. His mission for this next performance is to show some range. This song takes him back to where he grew up. He plans on singing an old country song that his sister and him used to sing all the time. Caterpillar wants to get to the Group B finals so bad!

8:25 p.m. — Tonight Caterpillar is singing “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. He’s got a great voice and has the ability to really nail those low notes. I’m not sure if he stacks up with Banana Split, but this insect can definitely carry a tune. So what’s Caterpillar’s favorite trophy to display? State Champion Bible Quiz 1st Place. He says this award was a crowning achievement in his life, but nothing comes to close to when he won that VMA Award. Nicole guesses Caterpillar is Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line. Cheryl thinks it could be Emmy winner Jim Parsons. Jenny tosses around the names Luke Wilson and Owen Wilson before something clicks and she runs for the “Take It Off” buzzer. She’s certain she knows the Caterpillar’s identity and slams down that buzzer before naming Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Sadly for Jenny, she’s wrong! So instead of earning two bonus points towards the Golden Ear Trophy, she will be penalized. Nick jokes that Jenny must clean Ken’s dressing room. Next, “Schitt’s Creek” actress Emily Hampshire sends in a private video, stating, “From the red carpet to dressing as a Caterpillar on ‘The Masked Singer,’ I will always have your back.”

8:30 p.m. — The next performer tonight is Mallard. Getting to the semi-finals is amazing for him. He’s up there be-bopping and scatting on the stage and the audience gets him pumped up. He’s lovin’ every moment. The fact that he keeps going is insane because he’s 100% the “underduck.” Tonight is going to be really tough. It’s a double elimination and Mallard’s competitors are fantastic. But you never know! Mallard loves eating banana splits. Caterpillars make good bait for fishing. He’s going up against Queen of Hearts, but the Mallard is the ultimate heartbreaker. Just ask his wife! Mallard says he has lots of kids and that’s who he is doing this for. Him being here is a reminder to them to always spread their wings. You never know where they may take you.

8:35 p.m. — Tonight Mallard is singing “Fly” by Sugar Ray. He’s still got that Southern drawl. The panelists have always guessed he’s some sort of professional country singer, but he’s never sounded like a recording artist to me. I’m pretty sure he’s a reality TV star. What’s his favorite trophy in his case? Barbara Walters: The 10 Most Fascinating People. Being known as fascinated has always been his true calling. Nicole now thinks could be reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter. Ken is still way off track, guessing Garth Brooks. Cheryl goes in a completely different direction with boxing legend George Foreman.

8:40 p.m. — Queen of Hearts is closing out the show and she was more nervous than ever in the last round. She changed her song at the last minute to one she hardly knew. She’s shocked that she pulled it off. Queen of Hearts honestly didn’t know how that would go, so now that it’s the semi-final she feels like she can do anything. She knows she’s up against three amazing competitors and two are going home tonight, so she’s going to lean into the one thing that sets her apart. That’s her heart. This next song reminds of her of the best, worst time of her life. Worst because a dream was ending. One she never thought would. But, best because, there she was on the other side of it, stronger than she ever imagined she could be. She’s challenged herself throughout this competition in so many ways, but she really thinks what’s kept her here is always trusting her heart. Why stop now?

8:45 p.m. — Tonight Queen of Hearts is singing “She’s Got You” by Patsy Cline. She sounds amazing. The panelists are floored by this vocal performance. Jenny says Queen of Hearts has “such a gift” and “enchanted all of us.” Queen of Hearts says this song represents that if things don’t work out with the man, you thank God because that means another one’s coming. So what is Queen of Hearts’ favorite trophy? A Blockbuster Entertainment Award. When she won it, she felt like a real leading lady. Cheryl says Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth. Ken is boo’d after guessing Kelly Clarkson. Nicole thinks this could be Sia.

8:50 p.m. — The panel, studio audience and superfans vote for their favorites. The first singer being unmasked tonight is Mallard. Before he takes it off, Nick pulls out the first impression guesses from the panel. Robin thought it was Larry the Cable Guy, but now he says country singer Alan Jackson. Jenny’s first impression was Toby Keith, but she has changed her mind to another country star, Jason Aldean. Nicole guessed Dierks Bentley and now says Dog the Bounty Hunter. Ken’s first impression was Billy Ray Cyrus and decides to stick with it. Cheryl still thinks Mallard is George Foreman. The Mallard slowly pulls off his mask to reveal…”Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson!

8:59 p.m. — The second singer heading home from this Group B semi-final is Caterpillar. That means Banana Split and Queen of Hearts advance to the Group B finals in two weeks. Before Caterpillar takes it off, it’s time to hear the panelists’ first impression guesses. Nicole’s first impression was Chris Brown, but she has changed her guess to Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line. Ken’s first impression was Aaron Carter, but now he says Emmy winner Dan Levy. Jenny’s first impression was Brian Littrell from Backstreet Boys, but now she says Owen Wilson. Robin guessed Howie D. from Backstreet Boys, but he really thinks it’s AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys. Cheryl maintains that Caterpillar is Jim Parsons. So who is it? The Caterpillar rips off his head to reveal…Emmy nominated host of “Queer Eye,” Bobby Berk!

