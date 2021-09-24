‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 2 recap: Mother Nature unmasks as 2 wildcards enter the ring [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The epic two-night premiere of “The Masked Singer” concluded on Thursday night with two more celebrities unmasking in front of America. First up, the cliffhanger surrounding Mother Nature’s identity was revealed after she received the lowest number of votes during Wednesday’s episode. Then Nick Cannon welcomed two wildcards into the ring (Hamster and Baby), who joined up with the three surviving Group A members (Skunk, Pufferfish and Bull). Which one of these contestants was voted out at the end of the show?

Below, read our minute-by-minute "The Masked Singer" recap of Season 6, Episode 2, titled "2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School," to find out what happened Thursday, September 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger serve as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the Season 6 premiere, Octopus received the lowest number of votes from the Group A contestants and was forced to unmask. After the panelists made their guesses, Nick removed the creature’s mask to reveal basketball star Dwight Howard, with only Ken getting a point for guessing him correctly. Mother Nature was also voted out, but before her identity could be revealed, the episode ended in a cliffhanger. So who is she? Let’s find out!

8:05 p.m. — Tonight’s episode picks up right where we left off on Wednesday with the unmasking of Mother Nature. Have you figured out who it is yet? The mossy tree pulls off her swampy tresses to reveal herself to be Vivica A. Fox. Jenny throws down her papers and screams, “I had that written down on my sheet!” So close, Jenny. Then Nick launches right into the next segment, a “Back to School” montage with Bull, Pufferfish and Skunk going into some lockers. Bull pulls out a football, Pufferfish calls herself a princess and Skunk says she’s the “brain” while perusing the library. Then they mention two new wildcards joining the competition tonight.

8:07 p.m. — Nick unveils the “Take it Off” buzzer, a new twist this season that allows a panelist to push the button if they are 100% certain they know the identity of a singer. If they’re right, the singer must unmask on the spot and will be sent home immediately. The panelist will be rewarded with two extra points towards the Golden Ear trophy. If they’re wrong, they will be significantly punished. Only one panelist can use the “Take it Off” buzzer in each group.

8:08 p.m. — The first wildcard introduced is the Hamster. This is one of the most adorable creatures we’ve ever seen on this show and he’s sporting some blinged out headphones while shaking his groove thing in a cage. Let’s get to the clues. He says his body is shaped very much like a hamster and he felt stuck in a bit of a wheel, going round and round. Who hasn’t felt all cooped up the last year or so? Hamster is a guy who is always jumping from one project to the next (we see a fish in Hamster’s cage) with his famous friends. We see a reference to Alcatraz Island while Hamster says he’s used to being in all kinds of arenas and this last year has been tricky trying to keep momentum going. But now he’s breaking routine so he can let out all the pent up energy!

8:15 p.m. — Hamster is singing “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison and has a classic, old-school voice I wasn’t expecting. He serenades some mousy ladies dancing around him and I would guess he’s a seasoned performer who has been in the business a while. The panel looks completely stumped, but thinks he’s probably a comedian. They submit their first impression guesses and then the men in black bring out a clue from the “Back to School” locker. Hamster’s locker includes a baseball bat and he says, “It’s sunny, and I like to play baseball.” Jenny says, “That leads me to Danny DeVito” and Hamster immediately responds, “I’m way f***ing taller.” Ken says the Hamster could be Bill Murray or Brendan Fraser. Jenny guesses Albert Brooks, Tim Allen, Kelsey Grammer and Andy Richter. Then Nicole throws out Jack Black. Whoever this is, he’s a crowd pleaser!

8:20 p.m. — Next up is the return of Skunk. She says that school was always easy for her. She had a full-ride scholarship when she got some unexpected news that changed everything. After pulling out a book that says “U.S. Governement,” she grabs one saying “Expect the Unexpected.” While walking past a man holding a “Big Book of Acting,” Skunk says she was forced to take a different course, but she learned life lessons you can’t ever get in the classroom. Next, a man hands her a book titled “Iron Out Your Swing” with a golf club on it. Success isn’t measured in a diploma and it turns out that pivot in her life was the greatest degree she could ever get. Tonight, Skunk is singing to all the women out there who put their own dreams on hold for others, to remind them the world is theirs.

8:25 p.m. — Skunk elegantly struts onto the stage singing “It’s a Man’s, Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown. Her voice is delicious! Ken immediately says, “This is a legend.” She’s so sultry and her tone is so rich. I’m pretty convinced this is Faith Evans. She has that same airy, yet soulful quality to her voice. Whoever it is, this striped stinker lit the room on fire. The panelists are blown away. Robin is standing on the table clapping while Ken bows down to this songstress. Nick calls it one of the best vocal performances he’s ever witnessed in his life. Let’s see what is in the Skunk’s locker. We see some “squad tryouts” and a “French final” along with a projector. Skunk says, “Because of miseducation, I am always ready for the action.” I think this statement is a decoy to lead them to Lauryn Hill, but it doesn’t sound like her voice to me. Ken immediately takes the bait and mentions the Fugee. Ken runs through a few names that can sing a that high of a level: Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott and Fantasia. Nicole mentions Janelle Monae, who always wears black and white. I’m sticking with my own guess of Faith Evans for now.

8:30 p.m. — Next up is that sexy Pufferfish and it’s time to learn what she was like as a teenager. When she was in high school, she was sheltered. Her household was very religious. While the other kids were going to movies and listening to music, all of that was off limits to her. While holding a diary, she mentions she had to keep her dreams to herself. When Pufferfish first rose to fame she definitely turned heads. We then see a cardinal at a bird feeder as she mentions some of the things she wore got people talking back at church. She is leaning into that sexy side here and feels like she is at the MET Gala. Even though this gown is so her, she’s loving throwing off the panel by changing her voice. Based on these clues and last night’s performance, I’m going to say once again that I’m convinced this is Toni Braxton disguising her vocals. She grew up in church and dated Birdman, which is why we probably saw that cardinal having a snack! But let’s see what Pufferfish is singing tonight.

8:35 p.m. — Pufferfish is singing “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and I’m more convinced than ever this is Toni. I’m sure she enjoys singing these modern hits, but her classic grunts and growls are unmistakable to this fan of hers. Once again she incorporates rapping, which might be a tactic to throw the panelists off, but to me it makes her voice more clear and obvious. The panelists look completely confused and Nick is baffled that they don’t know who she is, mentioning, “Pufferfish is doing a great job of turning you in a different direction.” The men in black bring out Pufferfish’s locker and reveal a “Spelling Bee Champion” sash and some letters. Ken guesses M.I.A. while Jenny takes the bird clue as a hint to Nelly Furtado. Other names thrown out are Vanessa Hudgens and Zoe Saldana.

8:40 p.m. — The Bull is back for his second performance, but what kind of kid was he when he was younger? When the Bull was in school he marched to the beat of his own drum. There was one place where he felt the most free to be himself, his garage. In that dusty space he created his own world. He gave his best performances in there (we see him holding a picture of the Disney concert hall). At least in his head, the shows were sold out. He lived on his own planet and tonight he’s singing a song that reminds him of that path.

8:45 p.m. — The Bull kicks off his performance with some incredible falsetto notes that are extremely high and difficult for anyone to hit. He’s singing “What Hurts the Most” by Rascall Flatts and his voice projects so impressively. He’s a powerhouse with a lot of grit. His locker reveals a trio of cheerleaders, to which he says, “I’ve always been a fan of school spirit and nothing makes me happier than the cheer of a crowd.” Ken mentions Darren Criss and Justin Timberlake. Come on, Ken! Robin is convinced he’s never heard this person sing before, because he would recognize that voice. He does hear a rock voice that can riff so he mentions The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers and Rufus Wainwright. Jenny guesses Kevin Jonas and Zac Efron.

8:50 p.m. — The second wildcard of the night is Baby! He might be just a newborn in a diaper, but Baby is larger than life. He’s got an accent and I can’t tell if it’s real or not. He was part of the baby rat pack and he was famous for throwing punches, getting his hands dirty in the action. We see a movie marquee that says “Blockbuster Hit starring Baby.” He also mentions having award-winning albums (the album shown is titled “Rattle & Roll”) and radio play. Baby has even replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film. Now he’s here as a wildcard to make the whole world a giant playpen.

8:55 p.m. — Baby is singing “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” by Barry White. He starts off with a distracting baby voice before launching into full crooner mode. He has the vibe of a Las Vegas performer and can definitely carry a tune! This is hilarious. The panel writes down their first impression guesses before we get to Baby’s locker clue. Baby has a report card showing he failed driver’s education, but his other grades are pretty good! It says Baby was in too many high speed chases. Ken mentions seeing the White House in the clues and guesses Will Smith for his role in “Independence Day” and Hugh Jackman because of the Australian accent. Jenny guesses Vin Diesel, who was also in “The Pacifier.” Robin thinks of Chuck Norris. Baby says, “Whoever I am, I’m really hot.”

8:59 p.m. — Unfortunately, it’s time to unmask one of these Group A entertainers. The studio audience, panel and superfans from across America vote. The singer with the least amount of votes is Pufferfish. No!!! Before Pufferfish reveals herself, we will have a look at the panelists’ first impression guesses. Nick, knowing who Pufferfish is, says it’s the biggest upset in “Masked Singer” history. Here are the first impression guesses: Jessica Alba (Robin), Jennifer Lopez (Jenny), Issa Rae (Ken) and Paula Abdul (Nicole). Robin stands by his initial guess but Jenny switches to Nelly Furtado, Ken changes to Zoe Saldana and Nicole makes a last-minute shift to Monica. Finally, Pufferfish reveals herself and the panel is shocked to see Toni Braxton beneath the mask! I knew it! The panelists are beside themselves and Jenny screams, “I quit!” In Nick’s eyes Toni won the game because she completely stumped the panel. I agree!

