‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 3 recap: Group B makes its grand debut [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After sitting on the sidelines last week during “The Masked Singer’s” two-night premiere, it was finally time for Group B to enter the competition on Wednesday night. This collection of hidden celebrities consisted of the royal Queen of Hearts, the suave Mallard, the tasty Cupcake, the rapping Dalmatian and the singing/piano-playing duo known as Banana Split. All of the Group B contestants took the stage, with four advancing to the next round and one being eliminated. So who ended up being forced to unmask in front of America this week?

SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 6, Episode 3, titled “Group B Premiere,” to find out what happened Wednesday, September 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the second episode, Group A’s Mother Nature unmasked in the first couple minutes to reveal actress Vivica A. Fox. Later in the show, Pufferfish was voted out in a huge upset and took off her hood to show her true face: singing superstar Toni Braxton. The other Group A contestants — Baby, Bull, Hamster and Skunk — lived to fight another day. How will tonight’s Group B premiere play out? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — Get your detective hat on because Group B is hitting the stage tonight! That’s right, an all new group of singers is set to perform tonight and Nick gets the party started by introducing the first act of the night, Queen of Hearts. Her strength is pulling heartstrings and her weakness is standing still. She struts out like a pro before revealing some clues. With a heavy Southern accent, Queen of Hearts says following your heart will lead you on some amazing adventures. While we see a clock set at 10:00, she says she’s pretty excited to do things on this stage that she has never thought she would do. We see a tin man delivering her what looks like a potion of some sort, which appears to be a reference to “Wizard of Oz.” She says she has spent her whole life learning how to champion her own heart. She left home when she was pretty young and it was definitely scary at times, but Queen of Hearts was determined to never turn back. She’s grateful to the hardships that she’s overcome because they’ve made her who she is. Before the clue package ends, we see a chess board and a photograph of Hillary Swank that reads, “BFF.”

8:10 p.m. — Queen of Hearts is singing “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga. When the song begins she definitely sounds like an amateur singer, but as it progresses her vocals continue to become more impressive. I’m completely confused by this performance and I can’t figure out who the singer is. I’m just glad the performance wasn’t as depressing as her clue package. When asked why she chose to be the Queen of Hearts, she responds, “I just feel like the world can be so noisy. I’m here to to be a big ol’, blaring, blasting megaphone of heart.” Nicole is stumped, but based on the clues and the Southern accent she goes with Britney Spears. Jenny throws out country stars Kellie Pickler, Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood, but eventually lands on Fergie instead. That’s a good guess! Ken says he knows exactly who this is, Renee Zellweger!

8:15 p.m. — The next singer ready to ruffle some feathers is Mallard. His strength is minding his own business and he likes counting bills. Mallard walks out confidently wearing a top hat and holding a cane, so this is someone with swag. In his clue package, Mallard says he may be living the high life with a best-selling book and a platinum album, but that was not always the case. As he rides in a horse-drawn carriage, Mallard sips from a tea cup and I can see a small elk or reindeer figurine on the arm of his chair. He grew up hustling and one of his first businesses was selling worms. We also see some women’s-looking country boots. Not exactly cowboy boots. One day he created the human jukebox on the school bus. If you put a quarter in Mallard’s armpit, he will sing for you. The girls really liked the entertainer on the bus. When we see a photo of Mallard’s BFF, it is Chris Pratt. Any idea who this could be?

8:20 p.m. — Mallard is singing “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” by Big & Rich. He’s not a very good singer so I don’t believe he’s known for his vocal prowess. He’s not a terrible singer by any means, but his timing is off and he seems really focused on just getting the lyrics right. It may sound different in the studio because Jenny exclaims, “He is a country singer!” and “the real deal.” Well, I apologize to whoever this is if they are truly a professional singer. Mallard says he usually doesn’t dress this fancy, but with a face like his, he’s used to disguising it. Robin thinks Mallard could be Alan Jackson or Garth Brooks. What?! Do I have completely different audio than everyone else? Jenny rattles off Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Lyle Lovett and Kenny Chesney. Nicole adds Brad Paisley, Sam Hunt and Dierks Bentley. Ken thinks it’s Billy Ray Cyrus. Okay, so now they’re just naming everyone. I don’t agree with this assessment from the panel. Do you all think this is a professional singer?

8:25 p.m. — Next on deck, fresh out of the oven is Cupcake. Her weakness is that she can’t hide emotions and she likes “air time.” Cupcake is petite and the panel thinks she might be “a little bit older” based on her entrance. In her clue package, Cupcake says she can’t believe she is here. We see two small cupcakes sitting side by side on a plate with different colors. It’s been a long time since she’s been solo and she is used to sharing the spotlight. Inside of a diner the cameras focus in on a coffee pot and a bottle of whiskey. There’s also a “Caution: Wet Floor” sign written in both English and Spanish. Someone she loves got some bad news about their health recently, but food always makes Cupcake feel better. We see her order some heart-shaped pancakes. Her receipt after eating says, “Go Get ‘Em, Girl!”

8:30 p.m. — Cupcake is singing “Heatwave” by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas. The vocals definitely sound trained and seasoned, but they’re also rich and deep. I’m not 100% certain of the gender of this singer. All I know is that they can definitely sing. Cupcake says she was supposed to be there with some other “sweet things,” but now she’s all alone. Jenny throws out names of some deep-voiced women like Whoopi Goldberg and Tracy Chapman, but then throws in a curveball, RuPaul Charles. Robin agrees with Jenny that this could be RuPaul. Nicole goes in a different direction, believing Cupcake is either the legendary Roberta Flack or Leslie Jones. Ken thinks Cupcake is Tina Turner.

8:35 p.m. — It is time to uncage Dalmatian! The spotted pup is dressed in football gear so the assumption is that he’s an athlete. As a kid, Dalmatian always visualized his success. We see him enter a weight room with “Dog House” written on the wall. Growing up, there wasn’t really a playbook for his game so he had to make his own. When he was 12 years old he saved up money to go out and buy his own gear. We see the painting “The Scream” by Edvard Munch shown just before they zoom in on a growling, stuffed cat. Dalmatian became obsessed with practicing every day. He always wanted to play in the big leagues, but then he met one of the biggest players in the game. As Dalmatian is boxing he says, “The rest is history. I always felt like I was the underdog so I’m here doing something totally different just to prove that. With enough practice, I can do anything.”

8:40 p.m. — Dalmatian is singing “Beautiful” by Snoop Dogg & Pharrell Williams. He’s actually a good rapper who sounds similar to Snoop. He also works the stage like a pro and proves he’s one of the top entertainers of Group B. Nick is certain he knows who the Dalmatian is, but the panel looks stumped. Dalmatian says he chose his costume because he always feels like he is the underdog and tonight is going to be a dog fight. Robin thinks it is Nelly. Jenny picks Damian Lillard or Kat Williams. Ken throws out Reggie Bush as an option.

8:45 p.m. — The last singer of the night is Banana Split! This is a duo that includes a banana alongside some sexy ice cream and they walk out on stage proclaiming their strength as “finding their marks” and their weakness as “attracts mice.” They’re excited to be on “The Masked Singer” because it’s so unexpected. Hollywood is a small town but there are times when it can make YOU feel small. The ice cream says she did what most people do when she arrived in the city, got a day job. We see her serving up ice cream while holding a silver medal. One time she thought she got her “big break” so she quit her job, only to have to beg for it back when her “big break” didn’t work out as planned. The trick is finding a collaborator that sticks with her through the sweet and sour and shares her same “lucky dreams.” When the banana is playing the “Big Man” game carnival, we see the words “Give Up” between the numbers 700 and 800.

8:50 p.m. — Tonight Banana Split is singing Pink‘s version of “A Million Dreams.” So this is interesting, because the banana doesn’t actually sing, he is sitting at the piano while the ice cream portion belts her heart out. I have to say, she’s giving the best vocal of the night by a mile, but I’m curious as to why they’re a duo. She sounds like a Broadway star, almost like Idina Menzel. But as I am writing this, Katharine McPhee & David Foster come to mind. They are married and Katharine got second place on “American Idol,” so maybe that is what that silver medal was all about? He has accompanied countless singers on a piano just like he did tonight. Just throwing it out there! They say they don’t work together all the time and then Banana says he is good by himself. Jenny has the same idea I did, guessing Kat McPhee & David Foster. Robin throws out Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, but I can (without question) shoot that down. She sounds nothing like Faith Hill. Nicole guesses Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling.

8:59 p.m. Sadly, it is now time for someone in Group B to go home. The singer with the least amount of votes is Dalmatian. The speckled pup looks devastated. Before his big reveal, the men in black retrieve the panel’s first impression guesses: Nelly (Robin), One of the Lil’s (Nicole), Steve Harvey (Jenny) and Reggie Bush (Ken). Nicole changes her guess to Nelly, following Robin’s lead. Jenny makes a switch from Steve Harvey to Kevin Hart. Finally, the time comes for Dalmatian to pull off his mask and reveal himself as hip-hop star Tyga. That means none of the judges receives a first impression point this week.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.