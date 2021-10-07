‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 4 recap: Which Group A celeb unmasked during ‘House Party’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Group A returned to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night after temporarily sitting out last week so Group B could perform. At the start of this week’s “House Party” episode, Bull and Skunk were the only original celebs from Group A still in the competition, and they were joined by two wildcards from last time (Hamster and Baby), plus one spicy new wildcard (Pepper). So who ended up receiving the lowest number of votes and having to unmask in front of America?

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 6, Episode 4, titled “House Party,” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “The Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the third episode, Group B took the stage for the first time, introducing viewers to the royal Queen of Hearts, the suave Mallard, the tasty Cupcake, the rapping Dalmatian and the singing/piano-playing duo known as Banana Split. After each contestant gave it their all on the stage, Dalmatian received the lowest number of votes and unmasked to reveal rapper Tyga. “I saw Lil Wayne do it. That just inspired me,” Tyga explained in his exit interview with Nick Cannon. Who will be voted out tonight?

8:05 p.m. — Last week Group B “crashed the bash,” but tonight Group A is back for a masked house party. Nick struts out and introduces the panel before kicking things off with a performance from the Bull. His parties are notorious for having great music with everybody dancing. We see some scrubs and a stethoscope along with a reference to Carnegie Hall before he says as a kid he was actually a wallflower, but now he’s the life of the party. There couldn’t be a more perfect time for him to sing this specific song and show his solidarity and support to the one and only Britney Spears. There are so many challenges to doing the dances and his feet have never felt more gigantic.

8:10 p.m. — Bull is singing “Circus” tonight and he’s dancing up a storm while he belts out the lyrics to this pop hit. He even goes into a full split as the panel goes wild. This beast is a performer! Tonight each singer brings a party favor that gives an extra clue to their identity. The men in black bring out the Bull’s gift. He says usually he’s the type of guy who cares about what’s on the inside, but today it’s the wrapping that he’s showing off. Jenny mentions Trey Songz and Donald Glover as possible culprits. Robin thinks this could be a Broadway star like Anthony Ramos. Nicole adds Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. to the mix. She says Leslie played a doctor in “The Orient Express,” which could explain the scrubs. Do you know who the Bull is?

8:15 p.m. — Next up is the furry Hamster who made headlines a couple weeks ago as a wildcard. The Hamster says, as you’ve probably guessed by now, he’s a party animal. You should have seen him in his 20’s! He was living in a huge city working with his best pals. The fun that they had when they were younger was the most fun ever. We see a photo of a basset hound before Hamster says that there’s nothing like “not being famous and then the next day being famous.” The fact that they’re still friends all these years later is phenomenal. They’re really going to get a kick out of him being here.

8:20 p.m. — Hamster is singing “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” by Queen. He’s got a country twang tonight and bit of an Elvis Presley vibe. He doesn’t move around the stage much, but he loves joking with Nick following his performance. The clue Hamster has brought to the party is a drinking hat and he says, “I like to stay hydrated with my friends at the party.” Ken says this person is screaming “Saturday Night Live” and guesses Will Ferrell, David Spade and Jim Breuer. Nicole and Robin add Rob Schneider, John Leguizamo and Paul Rudd.

8:25 p.m. — Next up is that stinker of a Skunk who says she has been to some of the most epic parties around. She mentions partying with some of the most iconic people in the world while blowing a kiss to the Pufferfish we now know is Toni Braxton. She carries around a family sized box of cookies while saying she used to be the hostess with the mostest, but these days she limits the people that she allows into her personal space. As you get older you realize it’s okay to remove the wrong people from your life.

8:30 p.m. — Skunk is singing “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and the Pips. It’s snowing down on her as she belts out this classic hit with her soulful voice. The panel is blown away by her voice and Robin says she is his favorite vocalist they’ve had in six seasons. That’s quite a compliment! The Skunk brings out a boombox as her party favor while saying, “Some say, turn down for what?” She says, “Turn it up so the whole empire can hear you!” Those hints lead Ken to believe this is Taraji P. Henson. Jenny thinks this could be Queen Latifah and Nicole guesses Toni’s sister Tamar Braxton.

8:35 p.m. — What does Baby have in store for us tonight? He loves a good house party and the best party he’s ever been at was a trip. He holds up a book with a tooth on it and he says he got to bring his whole family along for the ride and even has pictures of his kids taking a bath in the sink. Tonight he wants to get people moving around just like his party bus.

8:40 p.m. — Baby is singing “Meet the Flintstones,” which throws everyone off but he’s got a very nice, operatic tone. This is sort of hilarious. Nicole says they have officially gone off their rockers. So what does Baby bring to the party? He brings a grill and some milk on ice. Baby is the king of the tailgate party “even if there is a little grease on the grill.” Jenny guesses John Travolta, who starred in “Look Who’s Talking.” Robin is on board with that and also mentions Bruce Willis, Rod Stewart and Keith Richards. Ken can’t stop thinking about Gordon Ramsay with all the food on stage. Could it be one of those legends?

8:45 p.m. — We have finally arrived at the wildcard! Pour yourselves a glass of water because things are about to get spicy! Pepper saunters out and she’s got some personality in that walk. She is excited to come into this competition as a wildcard. Pepper wants to spice things up! We see her holding a bottle of hot sauce and then she says she’s always had her own flavor and is constantly thinking of ways to not be bland. This year has been the craziest. Something she did went viral, basically overnight. We see a X’s and O’s so this could be a TikTok star and Pepper says the coolest part was seeing people take what she did and add their own flavor to it. She is striking while the iron is hot and keeping the flame alive.

8:50 p.m. — Pepper is singing “Jealous” by Labrinth. She actually has a powerful voice and is getting people misty-eyed. I wasn’t expecting that much emotion! We have a new contender in this competition. The panelists submit their first impression guesses before the men in black bring out Pepper’s party favor. It’s a pair of roller skates because “then you don’t need a driver’s license.” Ken mentions Kesha before Nicole says Hailee Steinfeld. Jenny says the competition is so fierce this season that it could even be Lady Gaga or Pink.

8:59 p.m. — The people have spoken and it’s time for another celebrity to be eliminated. The singer being forced to take it off tonight is Baby! But first, we will see the judges first impression guesses. Robin thought it was Chuck Norris and he’s sticking with that. Nicole said it was Michael Caine, but changes to James Corden. Ken thought it was Hugh Jackman, but now he says Gordon Ramsay. Last, Jenny is adamant Bruce Willis is behind the mask, even though her first impression was Kurt Russell. Were any of them right? Unfortunately not. The Baby pulls off his big ol’ head to reveal Grammy nominated actor and comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.