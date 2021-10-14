‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 5 recap: Which Group B costume unmasked during ‘Date Night’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Group B returned to “The Masked Singer” stage on Wednesday night after temporarily sitting out last week to make room for Group A. Heading into this week’s “Date Night” hour, Banana Split, Cupcake, Mallard and Queen of Hearts were about to be introduced to their first wildcard companion: Caterpillar. The five costumed contestants also got to speed-date with the panelists and answer rapid-fire queries. So who ended up receiving the lowest number of votes and having to unmask in front of America?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Date Night,” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the fourth episode, Group A’s costumes returned to the stage: Bull, Skunk, Hamster, Baby and Pepper. After each contestant performed their hearts out, Baby received the lowest number of votes and unmasked to reveal comedian Larry the Cable Guy. “Boy, what a letdown,” he joked in his exit interview with Nick Cannon. Who will be eliminated tonight?

8:05 p.m. — Group B is back to “wine and dine” us on this “Date Night” episode, beginning with a performance from Banana Split. This duo emphasizes they’re here to win and song choice has been very difficult. They say there’s a difference between a great song and a great song “for you,” especially when it comes to love songs. While reading a “Song Recipe Cookbook,” Banana Split says the three ingredients for the perfect love song are fantasy, pain and reality. While discussing these ingredients we see glitter, a Red Cross kit and a globe. Then they decide to replace the “reality” ingredient with heart. It took them a while to pick the perfect song for tonight and we see a white plate with the word “Nothing” written on it.

8:10 p.m. — For their performance tonight, Banana Split is singing Michael Buble‘s version of “Cry Me a River.” The banana is jamming out on the piano while the ice cream serenades us. She’s got a lovely voice and this is a powerful song that she is able to nail with ease. She’s a showgirl! I’m more convinced than ever that this is Katharine McPhee & David Foster, with that “Nothing” plate being a reference to one of Foster’s biggest producing hits, “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. Following the performance, the panel gets a quick “Speed Dating” round to ask some questions. We learn the ice cream kisses on the first date, the banana went to Costco with Ken, they prefer lakes to swimming pools and they would rather have a big party than a small gathering. Banana Split says they would date Nicole because they’d “have a ball together.” Ken thinks Banana Split is Craig Robinson & Ashley Tisdale. Jenny says it’s Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes. Nicole guesses Sara Bareilles & Josh Groban.

8:15 p.m. — Up next is Cupcake and she says she is a hopeless romantic and has often called herself a Black Liz Taylor. It says “Say Yup to the Cup” while she says, “If I fall in love with a guy, I’m all in.” She has learned a lot about love, particularly falling out of it (she’s had many husbands). Cupcake is looking at various dresses before picking out a colorful one as a needle and thread are zoomed in on. Tonight she’s singing Bruno Mars and says she has a crush on his romantic manner. Cupcake says her and her husband are both “dripping in finesse.”

8:20 p.m. — Cupcake takes the stage singing “Finesse” by Bruno Mars. She has a nice voice, but I am continuously confused about the true gender of this confection. In Cupcake’s speed dating segment we learn Whole Foods is the most used app on her phone, she believes in love at first sight and she would give her former self the advice of “date don’t marry.” Cupcake says she would date Nick because they’ve both got “double trouble.” So maybe Cupcake has twins? Jenny guesses “Sister Sister” star Jackée Harry and icon Grace Jones. Ken thinks it’s Tina Turner and Nicole says Tina Knowles. Before the commercial break Cupcake gets a special shoutout from Oscar winner Jane Fonda!

8:25 p.m. — The Queen of Hearts says people are often surprised that she is shy because she doesn’t come off like that on stage. She’s definitely loved and lost, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t get back on the horse! As she scrolls through a dating app we see Queen of Hearts swipe left on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Joe Kerr IV, Couch Surfer, Sour Doughboy, Austin Tatious and Fly Guy. She wants Mr. King of Hearts to have emotional intelligence and be smart, handsome, outdoorsy and have a private plane. Queen of Hearts has never sung in French before but she’s been practicing for tonight’s performance.

8:30 p.m. — Singing “La Vie en Rose” by Edith Piaf, Queen of Hearts baffles the panel with her sultry and classy vocal stylings. It’s a beautiful performance that Robin calls “one of the best vocal performances in six seasons.” In Queen of Heart’s speed dating round we learn she would never date her ex again, she likes reading, riding motorcycles and hiking on her days off, she notices a “vibe” or “swagger” when she meets someone new and the Alps are her favorite place to travel. She admits she would date Ken because they would both have a “roasting hot” first date. Ken thinks this could be Ireland Baldwin. Robin guesses Ashley Judd and Nicole thinks it’s Lady Gaga or Miley Cyrus.

8:35 p.m. — Next up is the Mallard and he says that he believes in love at first sight. He met his wife in fourth grade and he can still remember the first day he saw her. She had thick, curly hair and Mallard thought, “That looks like a big ol’ glass of iced tea.” He asked her to go on a moonlit hike and she said, “Yes,” before giving him a peck on the cheek. Mallard says his wife is so supportive, she’s even there with him tonight. We may think her presence would calm his nerves, but it actually makes him more nervous. Mallard will sing a song that’s a little bit out of his zone and tonight he’s dedicating his performance to his lovely wife and the home they built.

8:40 p.m. — Mallard is singing “My House” by Flo Rida, which is a departure from what we saw last time. He still sounds like a country singer, but unlike the panel, I’m not convinced he’s a professional singer. His voice just isn’t that good. Sorry! There is no way he’s a seasoned country singer like they guessed a couple of weeks ago. In fact, he sounds better when he’s rapping. In Mallard’s speed dating segment we learn that Olivia Newton-John was his first celebrity crush, he keeps the lights on for you know what, his favorite physical attribute himself is his dimples and he’s extremely hairy. Mallard says he connects with Jenny because he feels like they could “sit on the couch and get on the same wavelength.” Robin is convinced Mallard is Freddie Prinze Jr. Ken guesses Nick Offerman and Jenny says it’s Jon Bon Jovi.

8:45 p.m. — It’s now time to release the Group B wildcard, the Caterpillar. He’s an adorable creature that immediately has Jenny and Nicole falling in love with him. He says he chose the Caterpillar costume because his life has been all about metamorphosis. Growing up he was lonely. Things weren’t always great at home and he left home at a young age. At some points he lived in his car, he was homeless and even started stealing to make ends meet. We see a basketball and cops chasing him down as he said his parents used to tell him that he would end up in jail. Boy, were they right! The thing that thrilled him the most was all of those voices from his past telling him he’d never amount to anything. We see a photo of the Great Lakes as Caterpillar says he’s here to steal our dates and hopes we only have eyes for him.

8:50 p.m. — Caterpillar is singing “If I Were a Boy” by Beyonce and he’s got a voice! He’s got a silky tone and beautiful range with powerful falsetto abilities. Jenny is getting boyband vibes again and says this seems like a front-runner performance. The panelists submit their first-impression guesses before we get to the speed dating segment. We learn Caterpillar has ghosted someone after a date, he’s been cheated on, he prefers texts over phone calls and he de-stresses by getting dressed up in a caterpillar costume. He connects with Robin because Caterpillar can’t take his eyes off all his printed shirts. Robin thinks this is Howie D. from the Backstreet Boys. Ken guesses Aaron Carter and Jenny thinks it’s AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys.

8:59 p.m. — It’s time for one of these five singers to be unmasked. The singer with the least amount of votes is Cupcake. Before she reveals herself, Nick retrieves the panel’s first impression guesses from the vault. Ken thought it was Angela Bassett but now he thinks it’s Tina Turner. Nicole guessed Roberta Flack and she changes her mind to Ruth Pointer. Robin guessed RuPaul and now he thinks it’s Leslie Jones. Jenny also chose RuPaul, but she’s now committed to Grace Jones. The Cupcake pulls her mask off to reveal none other than … Ruth Pointer!

