‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 7 recap: ‘All-Time Countdown’ recaps wildest, wackiest moments ever [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Because of Fox’s broadcasting of the World Series, the network’s schedule for the next couple weeks is being thrown out of whack, with the seventh episode of “The Masked Singer” airing on Monday instead of Wednesday. Tonight, the reality TV program took a break from the competition for an “All-Time Countdown” spectacular, recapping some of the wildest performances and wackiest moments of all time. As always, Nick Cannon (aka Season 5’s Bulldog) was on hand to host the special show.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 6, Episode 7, titled “All-Time Countdown,” to find out what happened Monday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the sixth episode, Group A’s Hamster received the lowest number of votes and was forced to unmask in front of America. When he took off his furry mask, comedian Rob Schneider was standing before the crowd. Only Jenny correctly guessed the funnyman was really the Hamster, but she didn’t get a point toward the Golden Ear trophy because it wasn’t her first impression. But enough about last week — let’s get to the countdown!

8:05 p.m. — Nick welcomes the audience to this countdown and asks, “Will your favorite make the cut?” Coming in at #10 is the Peacock singing “The Greatest Show” by Hugh Jackman. This truly did put “The Masked Singer” on the map as far as I’m concerned and was a fantastic way to kick off the series. Of course the Peacock was none other than the iconic superstar, Donny Osmond.

8:07 p.m. — Coming in at #9 is the Yeti singing “Lonely” by Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco. Not only did the snow creature kill the vocals on this performance, he did it while rollerblading in his giant suit! Yeti was unmasked and revealed to be multi-platinum singing star Omarion.

8:10 p.m. — Miss Maskie appears to give us some extra clues about this season’s contestants. Caterpillar says for his next song he is going to sing a boyband song to play into what the panelists already think of him. Miss Maskie gives an extra clue saying we should focus in on an old-school singing machine for his identity, “Boom!” Pepper says she is having a blast bringing her mask to life and loves getting the chance to sing some of the hottest songs. Pepper says her next performance will be a stylish and emotional ballad. Miss Maskie gives us a clue about Pepper, showing off a tea cup with some flowers on it. Huh.

8:20 p.m. — The#8 performance of all time is Seahorse singing “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. This was a magical performance that really knocked the panelists off their chairs. When she unmasked we learned this swimming beauty was Grammy winner Tori Kelly. Next we get a few clues about Queen of Hearts. She says it takes a kingdom of people to get her anywhere. Her costume doesn’t even fit in her dressing room. For her next performance she will channel her inner strength. The additional clue for Queen of Hearts is an ice cube tray. Next, Mallard says he will lean in to his country roots and give the panelists what they want. His extra clue? An electric razor.

8:28 p.m. — The #7 performance in tonight’s countdown is Thingamajig singing “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. This one was a real tear-jerker and people were shocked when the man with this velvet voice was revealed to be NBA star Victor Oladipo. Coming in at #6 is the Frog performing “Jump” by Kriss Kross. Frog was definitely one of the top entertainers to ever step foot on “The Masked Singer” stage and was revealed to be hip-hop star Bow Wow.

8:30 p.m. — Bull lets us know that he loves dramatically lying on a couch in the middle stage, but he plans to go big with his next performance. Miss Maskie shows us some black and white sneakers as a clue to Bull’s identity. Next, Jester says he’ll do anything for a smile and he didn’t come here just to scare all of Nick’s kids. Not to brag, but his weirdest performance will be the weirdest thing we’ve ever seen! For an extra hint we see a shark next to Miss Maskie.

8:40 p.m. — We are halfway though this countdown and coming in at #5 is Bee singing “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. She absolutely killed this song and topped all the legendary divas that have graced “The Masked Singer” stage. Of course this was none other than the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight. At #4 is the Turtle with “Fix You” by Coldplay. Jesse McCartney himself introduces this performance he gave as the shelled reptile. .

8:43 p.m. — Banana Split is the only duo in this competition and they say it’s been the ride of a lifetime. She loves being theatrical and he just loves watching her sing. Miss Maskie shows a surfboard as a clue to their identity. Next, Skunk says she is still flattered by the panel’s reaction to her voice. She admits in real life she hates wearing heels and is more of a tomboy. She’s feeling the pressure for her next performance because she’s singing one of the greatest love songs of all time by an artist she has a deep connection with. As an extra clue, we see an iron and a green and white sneaker.

8:52 p.m. — The #3 performance of all time is the Sun singing “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish. This was an ethereal rendition that began acapella and I honestly thought this would be #1. Of course the Sun was LeAnn Rimes who went on to win Season 4. Coming in at #2 is Fox singing “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding. This was one of the most energetic performances this stage has seen and included both rapping and a full dance routine. Fox turned out to be Season 2 champ Wayne Brady.

8:59 p.m. — Before the greatest performance of all time is revealed we get some insight on the final wildcard this season, Beach Ball. This costume is a one-of-a-kind marvel and is a six-foot sphere that could hold one, two or even three singers! One massive clue is that a beach ball and his real name are a perfect match. Finally, the #1 performance of all time is Monster singing “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith. Of course Monster was Season 1 champion T-Pain and he really set the bar for the seasons to come. That was fun! Who were you surprised got snubbed? Notable missing names are Kandi Burruss as Season 3 champ Night Angel and Nick Lachey who won Season 5 as Pig.

