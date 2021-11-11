‘The Masked Singer’ season 6 episode 9 recap: Who was unmasked in ‘Group A Semi-Final’? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

With no more wildcards left to crash the competition, it was time for a special double elimination episode of “The Masked Singer.” One by one, the remaining Group A costumes — Bull, Pepper, Jester and Skunk — took the stage to try to impress the panelists and studio audience. So how did it all play out during the “Group A Semi-Final” episode?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 6, Episode 9, to find out what happened Wednesday, November 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think has what it takes to win the entire competition. Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger star as the panelists.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the eighth episode the Group B contestants performed songs to theme of “Giving Thanks.” The lowest vote-getter ended up being Beach Ball, and when they unmasked, the panelists were shocked to see Honey Boo Boo and Mama June standing before them. Who will be eliminated tonight?

8:05 p.m. — The Group A semi-finals begin with Bull. His last performance was very vulnerable. Bull had to dig deep and he showed the panel exactly what he could do. He can’t believe he’s in the semi-finals and the Bull is the most nervous he’s ever been in his life or career. He’s used to being a solo performer, but this is a whole new level of pressure. Bull compares himself to other people to the point where it can be almost crippling. He thinks the Skunk is incredible and he believes that voice is somebody he has listened to since he was a child. For this round he has chosen a song that he hopes will let everyone know that he is a true triple threat. If he were to be unmasked, Bull would be devastated because he so desperately wants to get into the Group A finals.

8:10 p.m. — Tonight Bull is singing “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. This performance shows off not only Bull’s singing voice but his dancing skills. He’s done it again! Tonight we will see how the singers are connected to the panel, so Nick will send a clue to the panelist that the performer has a connection with. Nick pulls out his blingshot and shoots a clue with the word “Ring” on it towards Will. Bull says the two of them have more in common than Will thinks and asks, “Does that ‘ring’ a bell?” Ken guesses the Bull is Emmy winner Billy Porter. Nicole rattles off singers Usher, Jason Derulo and Ne-Yo.

8:15 p.m. — Pepper is up next with her semi-finals performance. Joining the competition just a few days before it started forced her to adjust very quickly. Pepper can’t believe that she made it to the semi-finals. Her whole goal is just to explore another side of herself. She had the “good girl” thing for a long time and with the Pepper comes a lot of spice, hotness and energy. Tonight Pepper is really going to dig into her ability to tell a story. All of the songs she has sung so far have a lot of emotion in them, like recovering from pain. The hardest thing Pepper has experienced was watching the one she loves and cares for most face the unthinkable. She just remembers wanting things to get better and this song reminds her of that.

8:25 p.m. — Tonight Pepper is singing “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles. Her voice takes center stage for this gorgeous, sweeping ballad. What a powerful voice! Nick fires a blingshot clue towards Ken that reads, “Train.” She says, “Not even gravity could stop that train from getting to you.” Confident with his guess, Ken requests the “Take it Off” buzzer! Ken honestly believes the Pepper is Sara Bareilles. Ken smashes the “Take it Off” buzzer, which will force Pepper to unmask if he’s correct. But is Ken right? Pepper begins to pull off her mask before Nick reveals that Ken is wrong! Pepper is not Sara Bareilles so she will retain her mask. And since Ken wasted so much time, no other panelists get to guess.

8:30 p.m. — Next up is the crazy Jester! He says this show is a riot! So much fun. But it’s very difficult because it’s a completely different way of working. As the wildcard, Jester must seem like some sort of scallywag who just bumped in at the last minute. The other singers have all slogged their way through the season and in comes that Jester. The man who came in from the cold. The person Jester thinks is going to get the biggest kick out of this is his wife. They’ve been together 45 years, but unfortunately, her health isn’t what it used to be. But no illness can stand in the way of how much Jester loves her. When she sees this it’s going to be a complete blast to her and she’ll know it’s him without a doubt.

8:35 p.m. — Tonight Jester is singing “I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow” by Soggy Bottom Boys. This is an extreme departure from his last heavy metal performance. The panelists are completely confused by this change, but the Jester is pulling in the laughs like he loves to do. Nick fires off his blingshot with the word “Cake” aimed at Robin. Jester says, “Hey, twisted neighbor! Have your cake and eat it!” Will thinks Jester is Joe Elliott from the band Def Leppard. Ken says it could be SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. He also mentions media mogul Simon Cowell as a possibility. Robin shouts out one final guess of Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers.

8:40 p.m. — The final performance of the night is from Skunk. Now it’s the semi-finals and the pressure is on. The stiff competition is raising the stakes for Skunk as a performer. She thinks Bull is the one to beat because he’s bringing all the energy. It’s making her rethink some things. Skunk needs more passion, emotion and soul to win this thing! No matter what these other contestants bring, every song Skunk does, she makes it her own. Tonight she’s bringing out the big guns by a woman who once said she’d like Skunk to portray her in a movie. Honestly, the thing Skunk is most proud of these days is that her kids get to see her perform on this stage. Their mama’s still got it and she hopes she can make it to the finals.

8:45 p.m. — Tonight Skunk is singing “At Last” by Etta James. Damn this Skunk can sing! She’s my personal favorite this season. The panel is going crazy for this performance. Robin is standing on the desk while Ken bows down to her. Before the panel announces their guesses, Nick fires the blingshot at Nicole with the word, “Love.” Skunk says her and Nicole have a “love connection.” Nicole guesses Mary J. Blige and Robin is convinced it’s Faith Evans. Jenny says all signs point to Jill Scott.

8:50 p.m. — The panel, studio audience and superfans have voted. Only two will advance to the Group A finals. The first singer to be unmasked tonight is Jester. Before the Jester takes it off the panelists’ first impression guesses will be revealed. Ken guessed Roger Daltrey and he sticks with it. Nicole thought it was Sammy Hagar, but she has changed her mind to Gene Simmons. Robin’s first impression was Alice Cooper, but now he thinks it’s Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers. Jenny guessed Dee Snider and holds strong. Jester finally pulls off his mask and reveals himself to be…legendary rock star Johnny Rotten, lead singer of The Sex Pistols!

8:59 p.m. — It’s time to find out who the second singer unmasked tonight will be. Nick gathers everyone back together and announces that Pepper will be heading home. That means Bull and Skunk will battle it out for the title of Group A champion in two weeks. Before Pepper takes it off it’s time for the panelists’ first impression guesses. Robin initially said it was Carly Rae Jepsen, but now he thinks it’s Mandy Moore. Jenny chose Lana Del Rey, but now she’s going with Dido. Ken’s first impression was Kesha, but now he says Pink. Nicole chose Natasha Bedingfield and she’s sticking with it. Will throws out one more guess and says Sia. Pepper finally pulls off her mask to reveal…Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield! That gets Nicole on the Golden Ear trophy board with one point. Will she continue this momentum throughout the rest of the season and take home this year’s trophy? That’s a wrap for tonight. The Group B semi-finals will take place next week.

