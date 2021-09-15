‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6: Now YOU can predict who will win and who’ll be unmasked first

We’re so close to the premiere of “The Masked Singer” Season 6 on Fox that we can already taste the banana split. In anticipation of this Fall 2021 installment, be sure to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and give us your thoughts on who will win “TMS” and who’ll be unmasked first. Get started right now — it’s free and easy! The secret celebrity who outlasts all of the others will take home the coveted Golden Mask trophy, joining former winners T-Pain as Monster, Wayne Brady as Fox, Kandi Burruss as Night Angel, LeAnn Rimes as Sun and Nick Lachey as Piglet.

Do you have what it takes to call yourself the best “Masked Singer” predictor on the planet? Now is your chance to prove it. Each week at Gold Derby you can predict the following questions:

Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Who will be eliminated this week?

Will Robin Thicke get a first impression guess correct?

Will Jenny McCarthy get a first impression guess correct?

Will Ken Jeong get a first impression guess correct?

Will Nicole Scherzinger get a first impression guess correct?

The sixth season of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show is set to debut September 22, 2021 with Nick Cannon back full-time as host after being diagnosed with Covid-19 (and temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash) at the beginning of last season. Each week the four panelists analyze clues to try to figure out which well-known celebs are hiding their true identities behind elaborately made costumes.

Fox has already confirmed that the Season 6 premiere will be a four-way battle between Skunk, Octopus, Mother Nature and Bull. Additional contestants and/or “wildcards” will include Baby, Banana Split, Beach Ball, Caterpillar, Cupcake, Dalmatian, Hamster, Jester, Mallard, Pepper and Queen Of Hearts. (See high-res photos below.)

Last season our user Vinny topped 300 others on the overall Season 5 leaderboard to win our “The Masked Singer” contest. He predicted all 57 questions throughout the season with leading 79.22% accuracy and a 110,179 point score. Denton Davidson tied his percentage accuracy, but had a smaller point total of 60,775. Rounding out the Top 6 were Max at 77.92%, jahiegel at 77.92%, himjoe228 at 76.62% and Phoenix at 76.10%.

