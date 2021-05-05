‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

Season 5 of “The Masked Singer” is woefully short on women contestants. Only three of them numbered among the 14 plus acts competing for the Golden Mask. Two of them have been sent packing — Phoenix (Caitlyn Jenner) and Seashell (Tamera Mowry). That leaves just the Black Swan still in contention. She sings again on the May 6 episode, “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”

We’ve gone back and watched her previous performances: “Barracuda” by Heart in Week 2; “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes in Week 4; “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston in Week 5; and “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon in Week 7. And we’ve taken another look at her clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Black Swan.

We agree with the four panellists (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) that the star inside the Black Swan costume was a child star. But we don’t think that she is Demi Lovato or Ashley Simpson. Rather, we are sure the Black Swan is JoJo, who topped the charts in 2004 with “Leave (Get Out)” when she was only 13.

That cut propelled sales of her self-titled first album, “JoJo,” to more than a million, That meant it was certified as platinum. As a group, the season 5 contestants have 25 gold and platinum records.

When the Black Swan first competed in Week 2, her clues package focused on the digit 5 on a watch. Two weeks later, the video included a photo of a nickel, which is worth five cents. This numeral has a triple meaning for Jojo: she has recorded five albums; her record sales total 5 million; and she was once the opening act for Fifth Harmony.

The nickel and penny picture together in Week 4 total six cents: JoJo was only that age when she began singing professionally.

Super 6 Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Piglet | Robopine | Russian Dolls | Yeti

Back in Week 2, Cluedle-Doo teased that “Black Swan has covered a monster.” In 2008, JoJo recorded a cover of T-Pain‘s song “Can’t Believe It” in 2008. Remember, that rapper won season 1 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as a Monster.

That same week had more clues that fit with JoJo: the “X” refers to her appearance as a guest judge on “The X Factor”; the highlighted phrase “Reward Voucher” with an emphasis on the first letters on the Wanted poster refers to JoJo’s role in the 2006 Robin Williams comedy “RV”; and the red card used by referees in soccer refers to her one-time boyfriend, soccer star Freddy Adu. He played professionally in Sweden and we saw the Black Swan standing out against the snow; Sweden is a northern country with a long winter.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Cluedle-Doo is …

In Week 6, we saw the word Montana on a knapsack; Jojo turned down the title role in “Hannah Montana.”

In Week 7, the Black Swan revealed she was raised by a single mother, as was JoJo. In Week 2, the Black Swan admitted that fame came between her and someone close to her. Jojo replaced her mother as her manager when he made it big.

We will only find out if we are correct that Black Swan is JoJo when she is unmasked. This will only happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the name of the Black Swan? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.