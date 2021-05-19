‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

“The Masked Singer” semifinal on May 19 includes just one woman — the Black Swan — among the four remaining celebrity contestants. We think this powerhouse performer is the best singer still in the hunt to win the season 5 Golden Mask. She faces off against three fellows who are disguised as the Chameleon, Piglet and Yeti.

The Black Swan secured her place in the semis by winning over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) with her cover of the Ed Sheeran hit “Thinking Out Loud” on the May 12 episode. That was just the latest in a line of triumphs dating back to her first appearance on the show in Week 2 when she wowed the crowd with her cover of “Barracuda” by Heart.

To figure out the name of the famous filly hiding inside the Black Swan, we’ve taken another look at those two performances as well as her other four turns at the mike: “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes in Week 4; “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston in Week 5; “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon in Week 7; and “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder in Week 8. And we’ve rewatched all of her clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Black Swan.

We agree with the four judges that the Black Swan is someone who has been singing professionally since she was a child. But we don’t think she is Demi Lovato, Normani or Ashley Simpson. Instead, we are sure that the Black Swan is JoJo, who came to fame when she was just 13 in 2004 with the smash hit “Leave (Get Out).”

In Week 9, the Black Swan spoke of a connection to Cher; in her very first television appearance at age 7, JoJo sang a Cher song on “Kids Say the Darndest Things: On the Road in Boston.” The Black Swan also revealed that she has been in a fantasy film; JoJo starred in the teen fantasy flick “Aquamarine” in 2006.

Th0se latest clues confirm what we have thought since the Black Swan made her debut in Week 2. Back then her clues package was centered on the number five: JoJo has recorded five albums; these have sold 5 million copies; and she was the opening act for Fifth Harmony.

That episode was packed with other clues that point to the Black Swan being JoJo: the red card used by referees in soccer refers to her one-time boyfriend, soccer star Freddy Adu, who played professionally in Sweden; the phrase “Reward Voucher” with an emphasis on the first letters on the Wanted poster is an allusion to JoJo’s role in the 2006 Robin Williams comedy “RV”; and the “X” signals her stint as a guest judge on “The X Factor.”

That was also the week that Cluedle-Doo told us that “Black Swan has covered a monster.” In 2008, JoJo recorded a version of T-Pain‘s song “Can’t Believe It.” That rapper won season 1 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as a Monster.

In Week 7, the Black Swan reflected on being raised by her single mother, just as JoJo was. Five weeks earlier, the Black Swan had admitted fame came between her and a close relative. Jojo replaced her mother as her manager soon after hitting it big. JoJo has been candid about mistakes she made without her mother’s guidance, including turning down the title role in “Hannah Montana” (referenced in Week 6 with the word Montana on a knapsack).

In Week 8, the Black Swan revealed that she had been raised in New Hampshire, as was JoJo. And just like JoJo, the Black Swan says she’s been singing for money since she was a child. That ties into the Week 4 clue of a nickel and penny pictured together: those total six cents and JoJo was just that age when she began performing professionally.

A lucky seven years later, this teen talent hit it big with both “Leave (Get Out)” and her first album, “JoJo.” That disc sold more than a million copies, earning JoJo a coveted platinum record. As a group, the season 5 contestants have 25 gold and platinum records.

We will only find out for certain that that Black Swan is JoJo when she is unmasked. This will only happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the name of the Black Swan? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

