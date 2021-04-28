‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Black Swan is …

The Black Swan is the last woman standing on season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” She landed her spot in the Super 6 with her powerful performance of “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon on the April 21 episode. That quarter-final ended with the elimination of the other remaining female contestant, the Seashell, who turned out to be Tamera Mowry.

The Black Swan and the five remaining fellows are all showcased on the special episode of “The Masked Singer” airing April 28: “The Sing-A-Long: The Maskie Awards.” It includes clips of her previous performances that won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke): “Barracuda” by Heart on March 17; “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes on March 31; and “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston on April 7.

The judges are on the right track with their theory that the Black Swan is someone who started her career as a child. But they are way off with their guesses that this is Nelly Furtado, Kesha, Demi Lovato or Ashley Simpson. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Black Swan.

We are absolutely certain that the Black Swan is JoJo, who was only 13 when she topped the charts with “Leave (Get Out)” back in 2004. This hit single propelled sales of her self-titled first album to more than a million. This achievement earned her a coveted platinum record; as a group, the season 5 contenders can brag about 25 gold and platinum records.

In Week 7, the Black Swan recalled her early years being raised by a single mother. JoJo has often spoke of her humble beginnings and credits her mother for believing in her. Back in Week 2, the Black Swan revealed that there had been a rift with someone close to her just as she became famous. Jojo has readily admitted the mistake she made when she decided to replaced her mother as her manager.

Also in Week 2, Cluedle-Doo told us that “Black Swan has covered a monster.” JoJo recorded a version of T-Pain‘s big hit “Can’t Believe It” in 2008. That rapper won season 1 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as the Monster.

We read the “X” from Week 2 as a reference to JoJo’s stint as a guest judge on “The X Factor,” Simon Cowell‘s singing competition. That week, the Black Swan was featured on a Wanted poster which included the phrase “Reward Voucher,” with an emphasis on the first letters; JoJo had a small role in the 2006 Robin Williams comedy “RV.”

Also in Week 2, the Black Swan flashed a red card that is used by referees in soccer. JoJo dated soccer star Freddy Adu, an American who plays in Sweden, for a year. We also saw the Black Swan standing out against the snow; Sweden is a northern country with a long winter.

The Week 2 clues package also highlighted the number 5 on a watch and the Week 4 package included a photo of a nickel, which is worth five cents. This digit has a triple meaning for Jojo. She has recorded five albums; her sales total 5 million; and she has been the opening act for Fifth Harmony.

The nickel and penny seen together in Week 4 total six cents – that is how old JoJo was when she began singing professionally.

And in Week 6, there was a shot of the word Montana on a bag; Jojo was offered the lead role in “Hannah Montana” but turned it down, paving the way for Miley Cyrus.

We will only know if we are correct that Black Swan is JoJo when she is unmasked. This will only happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we nailed the name of the Black Swan? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Super 6 Spoilers

Black Swan | Chameleon | Piglet | Robopine | Russian Dolls | Yeti

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.